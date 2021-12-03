congatec opens virtual trade show booth for interactive information exchange
congatec opens virtual trade show booth for interactive information exchangeSAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, USA, December 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- To provide additional learning opportunities for potential customers who are unable to attend trade fairs and exhibitions due to the pandemic, congatec has opened a digital trade show booth as a permanent exhibition on their website. A digital twin of the company’s engagement at real trade shows and events, the virtual trade show provides global access. The new congatec virtual exhibition complements a total of 11 in-person events worldwide by the end of 2021. Booth staff will be available round the clock on weekdays, allowing interested parties looking to get information and share ideas about the latest embedded and edge computing technologies to engage in conversation at any time.
“We invite the embedded community to check out our latest developments, free of any obligations. Visitors can interact with a member of staff via the chat functions. It’s the same low-threshold access to information we provide at live in-person trade shows.,” explains Christian Eder, Director Marketing at congatec.
Visitors can view the latest presentations or chat with booth staff just like at a real trade show using any simple browser. It feels a bit like arriving before the trade show doors have opened, visitors can explore at their leisure with no pressure. Getting the information at the virtual booth is only marginally different from what you’d expect from a visit to the congatec in-person event.
The virtual booth is designed as a central information hub for congatec’s latest technologies, products and service offerings. It includes current product demonstrations and application examples as well as presentations on the latest technologies. A sales partner area, a library to browse through, and a virtual cup of coffee complete the offering. Potential job applicants will also find a list of vacancies and journalists an overview of the latest news. If a press conference is planned, this will be indicated separately as usual and individual invitations sent out.
