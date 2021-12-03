Riverbend Homes Group Celebrating 7 Years of Building Homes in Austin, Texas

One of Texas' best in designing and building beautiful custom homes has reached a new milestone.

SPICEWOOD, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the Small Business Administration (SBA) (https://www.sba.gov/), 70 percent of all businesses fail within the first five years of opening its doors. But thanks to hard work, dedication, and a commitment to providing excellent customer service, representatives with Riverbend Homes Group are proud to announce that it is celebrating seven years of building custom luxury homes in Austin, Texas.

Riverbend Homes, which has been designing and building beautiful custom homes in the Texas Hill Country, has developed a distinct approach to home building that puts its clients' needs and desires as its top priority.

The company celebrating seven years of building homes in Austin, Texas comes on the heels of the company going green. Riverbend Homes Group owner Ben Neely said the company has standardly moved to spray foam insulation in all of its homes, something that once was considered a premium "because of how energy efficient it makes your home, because of how airtight it makes it, so you're HVAC system doesn't have to work so hard."

Neely went on to point out that the company has also started pre-wiring for Solar panels on every home, so homeowners can easily add them if they're not within the budget. But that’s not all. In an effort to continue being a leader in new home construction science, its standard home package now includes things typically referred to as add-ons with other builders.

Being able to understand the homeowners' vision and to bring it to life, according to Neely, is a big part of the Riverbend Difference.

For more information, please visit riverbend-homes.com/about and riverbend-homes.com/the-process

About Riverbend Homes Group

Riverbend Homes Group is a second-generation family-owned business that has been designing and building beautiful custom homes in the Texas Hill Country since 1996.

Contact Details:

21413 Vista Estates Drive

Spicewood, TX 78669

United States