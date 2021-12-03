X-Ray Devices Market Size, Drivers, Trends, Major Players, And Market Segments

X-Ray Devices Market - Forecast To 2023

The Business Research Company’s X-Ray Devices Market - Opportunities And Strategies - Global Forecast To 2023

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, December 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The X-ray devices market consists of the sales of X-ray devices by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that manufacture X-ray devices for use in the healthcare industry. An X-ray device is an X-ray imaging device for healthcare providers used for the diagnosis and imaging of patients suffering from various diseases. These devices are used in hospitals, medically oriented aid organizations, home care, old age homes, ships and offshore platforms. These devices have a wide range of life span for each product, for instance, x-ray tube which converts electrical energy to x-rays has a lifecycle between 5-7 years.

TBRC’s x-ray devices market report is segmented into stationary x-ray devices, mobile x-ray devices, handheld x-ray devices, computed radiography x-ray devices, digital x-ray devices, analog x-ray devices.

Hospitals and diagnostic service providers are increasingly using portable x-ray devices due to the convenience they offer. Portable diagnostic equipment is easy to use and offers mobility capabilities. This is steadily increasing adoption rates for emergency and intensive care units in hospitals and homecare organizations. This equipment allows faster interventions for acute events, and better monitoring. Moreover, diagnostic equipment manufacturers are combining multiple imaging technologies for better localization, improved detection rate and various other advantages. Hybrid imaging includes fusion of two or more imaging modalities for developing a new technology. Hybrid imaging technologies include single-photon emission computed tomography (SPECT)/CT, positron emission tomography/computed tomography (PET/CT), ultrasound and MR, and ultrasound and CT. These technologies aid healthcare organizations in decreasing time for surgical procedures and anesthesia, resulting in reduced morbidity and costs.

Major players covered in the global X-ray devices industry are Siemens Healthineers AG, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., General Electric Company, Onex Corporation.

The global portable X-ray devices is expected to grow from $12.63 billion in 2019 to $15.51 billion by 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR)of 5.3%.

X-Ray Devices Market - Opportunities And Strategies - Global Forecast To 2023 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides X-ray devices market overview, forecast X-ray devices market size and growth for the whole market, X-ray devices market segments, and geographies, X-ray devices market trends, X-ray devices market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

