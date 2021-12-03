Breast Biopsy Market Share, Trends and Global Demand 2027 | Bard, Inc., Becton and Dickinson, Argon Medical Devices

Breast biopsy is the procedure of locating a diseased tissue in the breast and collecting the specimen sample of the area for further examination and diagnosis

According to the report by Allied Market Research, titled, "Breast Biopsy Market by Product [Vacuum Assisted Biopsy (VAB), Core Needle Biopsy (CNB) and Fine Needle Aspiration Biopsy (FNAB)], Image Guided Technology (MRI-Guided Biopsy, Ultrasound Guided Biopsy, Mammography Guided Stereotactic Biopsy, CT-Guided Biopsy) and End User (Hospitals and Diagnostic Centers) - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2027". The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

The widespread usage of biopsy screening programs has rapidly increased the adoption rate of breast biopsy procedures. Moreover, the diagnosis of breast cancer at early stages is quite affordable to women for best prognosis, thereby triggering the demand for breast biopsy procedures globally.

Covid-19 scenario:

The outbreak of Covid-19 and followed pandemic hampered the growth of the industry across the globe. However, the breast biopsy industry has been affected by Covid-19 to a limited extend.

The rise in the Covid-19 infection among healthcare workers has created a short supply for the R&D activities of breast cancer liquid biopsy.

Comprehensive competitive analysis and profiles of major market players, such as

Key players operating in the market include Hologic Inc., Leica Biosystems Nussloch GmbH (Devicor Medical Products, Inc.), C. R. Bard, Inc., Becton and Dickinson Company, Argon Medical Devices, Cook Medical Incorporated, Encapsule medical Devices LLC., Ethicon Endo Surgery (Johnson & Johnson), Intact Medical Corporation, and Galini SRL.

North America held the lion’s share

By region, the market across North America dominated the market in 2019, accounting for more than two-fifths of the market. This is due to increase in prevalence of breast cancer, rise in preference of physicians & patients for minimally invasive procedures, and availability of advanced healthcare facilities with trained medical professionals. However, the global breast cancer liquid biopsy market across Asia-Pacific is estimated the highest CAGR of 20.7% during the forecast period, owing to increase in number of breast cancer patients, advantages of breast cancer liquid biopsy tests over traditional tests, and improvement in healthcare facilities.

