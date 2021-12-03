Thermal Interface Materials Market Growth, Global Survey, Analysis, Share, Company Profiles and Forecast by 2027

Growing demand for compact electronic devices with enhanced processing capability is one of the significant factors influencing the market growth.

The global thermal interface materials market is projected to be worth USD 4,471.4 Million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. Graphite gaskets comprising metal foils finds usage in automotive engines with chip-on-board LEDs. Thermal interface materials with high thermal conductivity are beneficial in dissipating the generated heat, allowing the devices' optimum operational efficiency. For HDR, the primary demand is about NTSC 85.0%, which increases usage of LED for blue light emission. Typically, a high-end processor, an essential electronic gives-off a large amount of heat, poses a significant challenge to the electronic devices' overall performance and lifetime. Growing demand for electronic devices with miniaturization, high-end processors with enhanced processing power, and high integration drives the product demand. Thermal interface material is a vital interfacing media placed between the LED's base-plate and the cooling system. Growing demand for LED and LED lighting is a significant factor in fueling the market growth. Phase change materials maintain a consistent temperature at its melting point while undergoing solid to liquid transition, enabling the material to offer exceptional temperature control between surfaces.

Graphite gaskets for use in the lighting industry are produced of the expanded sheet with low outgassing levels, leading to VOCs' release responsible for causing reduced brightness. The thermal interface materials market is estimated to experience rapid growth by the year 2027. For instance, TV manufacturing firms focus simultaneously on HDR and WCG technology to improve viewing content aesthetics. Growing demand for compact electronic devices with enhanced processing capability is one of the significant factors influencing the market growth. thermal interface materials Market Size – USD 2,033.6 Million in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 10.3%, Market Trends –Increasing sales of smartphones. At present, thermal interface materials find widespread usage in electronic components' IC packaging.

Key participants include Parker Hannifin Corporation, Indium Corporation, Dow Corning Corporation, 3M Company, Momentive Performance Materials, Wakefield-Vette, Inc., Laird Technologies Inc., Henkel AG & Co., KGaA, Zalman Tech Co. Ltd., and Bergquist Company Inc., among others.

Emergen Research has segmented the global thermal interface materials market on the basis of product type, distribution channel, application, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Greases & Adhesives

Tapes & Films

Gap Fillers

Phase Change Materials

Metal-Based Thermal Interface Materials

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Computers

Telecom

Consumer Durables

Automotive Electronics

Medical Devices

Industrial Machinery

Others

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Online

Offline

Thermal Interface Materials Market Segmentation by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

