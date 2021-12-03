Air Ambulance Services Market Share, Size, Key Players, Trends, Competitive And Regional Forecast To 2028

Reports And Data

An increase in the number of service providers coupled with advanced onboard medical treatment is estimated to stimulate market demand.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global air ambulance services market is expected to reach USD 11.35 Billion by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Air ambulance services are the transferring of patients either from the site of an accident to a hospital or between hospitals to make advanced medical care at a specialty facility like a trauma, burn or cardiac centers to be provided to the patient.

The market is anticipated to be driven by the offering of onboard medical assistance, availability of better reimbursement policies, increasing emphasis by governments worldwide to provide improved emergency health care services coupled with a growing demand for the same among masses. Advanced technological developments in providing onboard medical treatments are causative of several new players entering the market to seize the opportunity and this, in turn, is expected to drive the market growth.

Rising incidents of fatal diseases comprising cardiovascular disorders that involve emergency medical services are estimated to fuel the growth of the market in the upcoming years. Moreover, growing awareness regarding air ambulance services is also expected to boost market demand in the future.

High cost associated with the services and occurrences of air ambulance accidents may create hindrances in the growth of the market in the forecast period.

Market Overview:

The pharmaceutical and healthcare sector is rapidly growing over the recent years and is expected to witness vast changes due to current coronavirus outbreak. Factors such as rapid developments in the healthcare and medical sector, improvements in the healthcare infrastructure and facilities, rising healthcare expenditure and increasing adoption of telemedicine and ambulatory care services are fueling market growth. In addition, increasing investments in research and development activities, increasing preference for personalized medicines and point of care diagnosis and home care settings.

Competitive Landscape:

The global Air Ambulance Services market is extremely competitive and consists of several market players operating at global and regional levels. Key players are focusing on adopting various strategies such as R&D investments product launches, mergers and acquisitions, partnerships to gain robust footing in the market and expand their product portfolio.

Leading companies operating in the market and profiled in the report include:

AMR, PHI Air Medical, Scandinavian Air Ambulance, Express AirMed Transport, IAS Medical, Lifeguard Air Ambulance, Native American Air Ambulance, REVA Air Ambulance, Acadian, and Falck Danmark A/S among others.

Key questions addressed in the report:

• What market size is the global Air Ambulance Services market expected to reach over the forecast period?

• Which factors are expected to hamper global market growth between 2021 and 2028?

• Which key factors are expected to driver global Air Ambulance Services market throughout the forecast period?

• Which application segment is expected to register fastest revenue CAGR over the forecast period?

• Which region is expected to register fastest revenue CAGR over the forecast period?

• Which leading players are operating in the global Air Ambulance Services market?

• What are the key outcomes of Porter’s Five Forces analysis and SWOT analysis?

Further key findings from the report suggest

• Rotary-wing aircraft type which comprises helicopter-based air ambulance services contributed to the largest market share with a share of more than 60% in 2020 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period. Helicopter ambulances are deployed in transport over short distances. Besides, the ability of the helicopters to land smoothly on places including rooftops, and streets among others is causative of the increased accessibility of this type of aircraft.

• In terms of services model type, the global market was led by hospital services and is forecasted to witness a growth rate of 8.4% in the forecast period. Hospitals, particularly in developed nations, manage the business by offering medical services and staff while contracting out with an air ambulance supplier for the aviation component.

• The market in the Asia Pacific region is projected to witness the fastest growth rate of 9.5% during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the increase in investment and improving economic conditions in the countries including China and India, in this region. Further, investments from big market players owing to the availability of cheap workforce is also expected to drive the market in this region during the forecast period.

• In May 2020, LifeSave KÅ«Pono, a critical care service provider in the market announced the purchase of AMR’s Air Ambulance Operations in Hawaii. Also popular as AirMD, LLC d/b/a LifeTeam, LifeSave has operated in partnership for patient care with AMR on Hawaii operations since 2013 by offering aviation services, and with the sale has assumed the full authority of the medical bases located in Hilo, Honolulu, and Maui.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented global air ambulance services market on the basis of aircraft type, service model type, service type, and region:

Aircraft Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2028)

• Fixed Wing

• Rotary Wing

Service Model Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2028)

• Hospital-Based

• Independent

• Government Run

Service Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2028)

• Medical Evacuation and Repatriation

• Medical Escort Service

Regional Outlook:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

Thank you for reading the research report on global Air Ambulance Services market. We also offer customization of report as per client requirement. Kindly connect to know more about the customization plan and our team will offer the best suited plan as per your requirement.

