Biometrics Market Growth, Global Survey, Analysis, Share, Company Profiles and Forecast by 2027

The Global Biometrics Market is forecasted to be worth USD 99.63 billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research.

SURREY, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA , December 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Biometrics Market is forecasted to be worth USD 99.63 billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The segment covers a comprehensive overview of the company profiles along with product profiles, production capacities, products/services, pricing analysis, profit margins, and manufacturing process developments. The increasing number of security breaches and extensive rise in the adoption of biometric systems in smartphones & IoT devices are the major factors influencing the market growth. During the projected era, increasing demand for technological development and higher diversification in offered products ensure the enormous potential for the innovative players. Higher research & development costs associated with this sub-segment is also expected to add to the biometrics market growth. The global market landscape of Biometrics is expected to remain in a very competitive and highly fragmented landscape consisting of a number of both the small start-ups, medium enterprises, and large conglomerates. Extensive growth in the smartphone usage and higher requirement of effortless & quick biometric security in smartphone and tablet devices have been a huge impulsive factor behind the growth of this market growth. The report offers key insights into market share, supply chain analysis, demand and supply ratio, import/export details, and product and consumption patterns.

The fingerprint recognition sub-segment led the market in 2019 with extensive usage of the fingerprint sensors and recognition systems in smartphones & other IoT devices, ATMs, and many others. Smartphone manufacturers have been investing enormously in the research & development of a various type of biometric techniques and implementing those in the smartphones & tablets. Furthermore, the report provides a comprehensive overview of the Biometrics market along with product portfolio and market performance. The key factors influencing the market include increasing usage of facial recognition, fingerprint scans, iris recognition, and vein pattern recognition in smartphones & other IoT devices owing to its more accurate personal identification, reduced risks of security breaches, and huge overall growth of the IoT device industry. To gain a better understanding, the report is further segmented into sections such as product types offered by the market, application spectrum, companies, and key geographical regions where the market has established its presence. The biometric includes biometric facial recognition & active liveness detection technology.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Biometrics Market on the basis of Technology, Industry Vertical, Application, System Type, Component, and Region:

Technology Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Facial Recognition

Fingerprint Recognition

Voice Recognition

Palm Recognition

Iris Recognition

Others

Component Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Hardware

Software

Applications Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Site Access Control

Time Recording

Mobile Application

Web and Workplace

Others

Industry Vertical Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Government and Defense

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Law Enforcement

Banking, Financial services, and Insurance (BFSI)

Others

Regional Overview:

The global Biometrics market has been categorized on the basis of key geographical regions into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. It evaluates the presence of the global Biometrics market in the major regions with regards to market share, market size, revenue contribution, sales network and distribution channel, and other key elements.

Key questions addressed in the report:

What are the key factors driving the global Biometrics market?

Who are the key manufacturers in this market space?

Who are the distributors, traders and dealers of this market?

What are the market opportunities and risks affecting the performance of the vendors in the global Biometrics market?

What are the sales and revenue estimations for the top manufacturers in this market over the projected timeline?

Unfolding the prime factors prompting global market growth:

The study offers an in-depth analysis of the product outlook, which depicts the latest production growth trends and profit valuation. It further fragments the global Biometrics market into a broad product spectrum.

The study covers essential data related to these products’ application landscape, the demand for and market share held by each application type, and their growth rate analysis over the estimated period.

A detailed description of the distribution channels, including distributors, producers, and buyers, is one of the report’s key market highlights.

Market Taxonomy:

Chapter 1: Methodology & Scope

• Definition and forecast parameters

• Methodology and forecast parameters

• Data Sources

Chapter 2:

Executive Summary

• Business trends

• Regional trends

• Product trends

• End-use trends

Chapter 3:

Industry Insights

• Industry segmentation

• Industry landscape

• Vendor matrix

• Technological and innovation landscape

Chapter 4:

Regional Landscape

Chapter 5:

Company Profile

• Business Overview

• Financial Data

• Product Landscape

• Strategic Outlook

