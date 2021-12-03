COVID-19 Insurance Market to See Remarkable Growth in 2021: Latest Happenings and Global Demand till 2027

COVID-19 Insurance Market

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published latest report, titled, "COVID-19 Insurance Market by Coverage (Lifetime Coverage and Term Coverage), Demographics (Minor, Adult, and Senior Citizen), and Distribution Channel (Private Providers and Public Providers): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027."

The global COVID-19 insurance provides consumers with financial coverage for medical expenses for the coronavirus treatment in hospitals. The treatment for COVID-19 is expensive in comparison to normal treatments, and therefore it becomes affordable for patients to use the COVID-19 insurance with a minimal premium. Moreover, the COVID-19 insurance provides compensation in case of medical emergencies in exchange for an affordable monthly premium. The guarantor is obliged to cover the COVID-19 expenses for consumers until the policy term expires. Therefore, the necessity for the protection of the COVID-19 coverage during any emergency is expected to boost the market growth for the COVID-19 insurance in the near future.

Top impacting factors: market scenario analysis, trends, drivers, and impact analysis

High cost for the COVID-19 treatment and rapid procedure of reimbursement of an insurance claim are driving the growth of the market. However, no coverage for highly expensive treatments such as for cancer & dental is expected to hamper the growth of the market. Contrarily, the introduction of digital means to process COVID-19 claims for the patients can be seen as an opportunity for market investments.

Segments covered: Coverage, Demographics, Distribution Channel, and Region

Regions covered: North America (U.S. and Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, and rest of Asia-Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and rest of LATAM), and Middle East & Africa

Companies covered: Major players analyzed include Allianz Group, Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A., AIA Group Limited, Anthem Inc., AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company, China Life Insurance Company Limited, Munich Re, Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Ltd., State Farm Group, and Zurich Insurance Group.

The global COVID-19 insurance market trends are as follows:

Introduction of digital means to process COVID-19 claims for the patients:

The filing of the claims used to be a traditional process where the patients had to file in person after following proper procedures & providing handwritten forms. However, the insurance companies adopted several online platforms for the convenience of the insurers. Furthermore, for the filling of COVID-19 related claims, the consumer just needs to log in online and fill a claim form which in turn has become an easier option in comparison to the traditional method. Moreover, the process has become digitalized for the COVID-19 insurance companies and the claims are in sequence order for the approving settlement. Therefore, the introduction of digital means to process COVID-19 claims for the patients is anticipated to foster the global COVID-19 insurance market growth.

High cost for the COVID-19 treatment:

The high healthcare costs for the COVID-19 related treatment has been witnessed globally, which can be seen as an opportunity for the COVID-19 insurance companies by gaining additional consumers and allow the cash flow for the previous claims. Furthermore, the number of COVID-19 cases has observed a devastating rise since December 2019. Owing to which the COVID-19 insurance companies are allowing the consumers to purchase the product which covers all the COVID-19 related treatments. Moreover, a hefty rise in healthcare costs is driving the growth of COVID-19 insurance, which therefore, expected to boost the growth for the global COVID-19 insurance market size during the forecast period.

COVID-19 scenario analysis

• An opportunity for the COVID-19 insurance companies is observed after the launch of the new products especially for the assistance during the COVID-19-related treatments.

• Moreover, the pandemic has resulted in huge liquidity crisis for companies, as the insurance companies are facing a huge burden of the filing of claims majorly due to the lower premium been collected and hence are unable to fund the patients at wide scale.

• An increase in the COVID-19 insurance claims has been observed amid the coronavirus pandemic due to which the insurance companies are facing a major challenge in terms of requirement for maintaining high liquidity to provide monetary help to COVID-19 patients.

Key benefits of the report:

• This study presents analytical depiction of the global COVID-19 insurance market share along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

• The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of the market share.

• The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2027 to highlight the global COVID-19 insurance market growth scenario.

• Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.

• The report provides a detailed market analysis depending on the present and future competitive intensity of the market.

Questions answered in the COVID-19 insurance market research report:

• Which are the leading players active in the global COVID-19 insurance market?

• What would be the detailed impact of COVID-19 on the global COVID-19 insurance market?

• What are current trends that would influence the market in the next few years?

• What are the driving factors, restraints, and opportunities of the global COVID-19 insurance market?

• What are the projections for the future that would help in taking further strategic steps?

