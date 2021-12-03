Singer-Songwriter Eeppi Ursin is dreaming about life after the pandemic

Eeppi Ursin, Photo by Jyri Sariola

New York-based Singer-Songwriter Eeppi Ursin releases a new single and music video “When It’s All Over”, a pandemic-inspired song about a brighter future.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, December 3, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Versatile New York City-based Finnish singer-songwriter Eeppi Ursin released the second single “ When It’s All Over ” from her upcoming album “Speechless”. The new single was written by the songwriter in New York City towards the end of 2020 during a lockdown when she launched a live stream concert series “Love Boat” to keep the spirit alive. The music video features diaristic footage of Manhattan, NY, filmed by the artist herself.“This song is totally inspired by the pandemic and the strange period of lockdowns and social distancing we all experienced. I was especially touched by how this affected many older people who have had to stay isolated without a chance to meet their loved ones. That’s a devastating scenario to go through in what might be your last times in this world. In the song, I sing how I would hold your hand, bring you flowers and come inside and hug you - when it’s all over, dedicated to all of those who I haven’t had a chance to meet in a long time”, Eeppi elaborates on the story behind the song.“When It’s All Over” features Finnish top musicians and production. Eeppi Ursin plays piano in addition to vocals. Other musicians include an internationally renowned guitarist Petteri Sariola, bassist Timo Hirvonen - a jazz club owner and “Jaco Pastorius of Finland”, and drummer and recording engineer Jyri Sariola who has also filmed and directed the music video.Eeppi Ursin is a platinum-selling, award-winning singer, songwriter, and pianist with a versatile career. Her first solo album “Yellow Page Girl”, released in 2009, launched the career of a strong and uniquely-voiced artist. Eeppi is also featured as a guest vocalist on numerous records and has toured around the world with acclaimed artists such as Leroy Jones, Club For Five, and UMO Jazz Orchestra. In New York City she has had the chance to debut her creativity at various pop and jazz venues including Rockwood Music Hall, The Bitter End, and the Scandinavia House - The Nordic Center in America. The first single “Down” from Ursin’s upcoming album was released in September. “When It’s All Over” is available for streaming across all major platforms (Spotify, Apple Music, and more).

Eeppi Ursin - When It's All Over // Official Music Video