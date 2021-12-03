27th annual REALTORS Care® Blanket Drive raises over $134,000 for BC disaster relief, collects clothing for thousands

REALTORS® across the Lower Mainland raised over $134,000 for the Canadian Red Cross’s relief efforts in BC during the 27th annual REALTORS Care® Blanket Drive.

I want to thank our members and the public for their generosity in this time of need for so many of our fellow British Columbians.” — Taylor Biggar

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, December 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- REALTORS® across the Lower Mainland raised over $134,000 for the Canadian Red Cross’s disaster relief efforts in BC during the 27th annual REALTORS Care® Blanket Drive.

During the two-week campaign, the Realtors from the Real Estate Board of Greater Vancouver (REBGV) and Fraser Valley Real Estate Board also collected enough blankets and warm clothing to help keep thousands of residents, who need it the most, warm during the winter months.

"REALTORS® are community advocates, and our communities are in need right now," said Taylor Biggar, REBGV Chair. "I want to thank our members and the public for their generosity in this time of need for so many of our fellow British Columbians."

The funds raised during this year’s REALTORS Care® Blanket Drive will go to the Canadian Red Cross’s British Columbia Floods and Extreme Weather Appeal. Of the money raised, $109,712 was donated by Realtors in Greater Vancouver and Fraser Valley Realtors contributed $24,921 for a total of $134,633.

With the provincial and federal governments each committing to match flood relief donations to the Red Cross, dollar for dollar, this year’s Blanket Drive fundraising effort will result in a total donation of $403,899.

“Our members stepped up and answered the call, helping those in our community to meet basic human needs,” FVREB President Larry Anderson said. “By collecting blankets for local charities and making financial donations towards flood relief, it’s these acts of generosity which reflect a proud legacy of giving which began over 100 years ago.”

This year's campaign was extended an extra week to allow more time to raise funds and collect enough warm winter clothing to help over 25,000 Lower Mainland residents in need stay warm during the winter months.

During this annual campaign, over 100 Lower Mainland real estate offices serve as drop-off locations for clothing donations. Realtor volunteers then collect, sort, and deliver the donations to local charities.

All clothing donations remain in the same community in which they are collected. More than 70 Lower Mainland charities will receive clothing donations from the Blanket Drive this year.

The REALTORS Care® Blanket Drive is a partnership between the REALTORS® of the Fraser Valley, Greater Vancouver, and Chilliwack and District Real Estate Boards and their communities.

For more information, visit www.blanketdrive.ca.

The Real Estate Board of Greater Vancouver and Fraser Valley Real Estate Boards are professional associations representing more than 18,000 REALTORS® who live and work in the Lower Mainland from Whistler to Abbotsford.