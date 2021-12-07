Antares Vision Group, Through rfxcel, Announces EPCIS Center of Excellence to Enable DSCSA Serialization Requirements
The Center of Excellence is a dedicated group of solution providers that will work with the industry to accelerate the rollout of serialized data.RENO, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, December 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Antares Vision Group, through rfxcel, today announced an EPCIS Center of Excellence (COE) to help pharmaceutical stakeholders prepare for upcoming serialization requirements in the U.S. Drug Supply Chain Security Act (DSCSA). rfxcel first introduced the COE at a Healthcare Distribution Alliance (HDA) Quarterly Update on September 27.
Antares Vision Group is a global leader in creating end-to-end data connection ecosystems with solutions for quality, traceability, and data management for supply chains and digital factories. rfxcel is a global leader in digital supply chain traceability solutions and regulatory compliance.
DSCSA regulations will take effect on November 27, 2023, that require every supply chain partner to share unit-level product data electronically in a secure, interoperable manner. This data will include detailed transaction information and product identifiers, which include a unique serial number. At present, EPCIS — Electronic Product Code Information Services — is the most widely recognized international standard that will allow stakeholders to meet these requirements for transaction data connections.
rfxcel will coordinate with other recognized solution providers to develop processes to accelerate the rollout of EPCIS and ensure that serialized data is exchanged properly. rfxcel CEO Glenn Abood underlined that the COE is a group effort focused on the benefit all pharmaceutical supply chain participants.
“The EPCIS COE is an industry-wide undertaking that relies on the knowledge and expertise of every member,” Abood said. “The serialization deadline is just two years away, and rfxcel is excited to announce the COE and to be working with our peers to ensure the success of the DSCSA by meeting the requirements for accurate, high-quality data.”
rfxcel will provide regular updates about the COE’s activities and progress on its website. For more information, contact Vice President of Marketing and Strategic Initiatives Herb Wong at 925-791-3235 or hwong@rfxcel.com.
About Antares Vision Group
Antares Vision Group protects products, people, profits, and our planet with inspection systems featuring 6,500 quality controls, track and trace software solutions for end-to-end transparency and visibility in digital supply chains, and smart data management tools for maximum operational efficiency, from raw materials to final consumers. It provides solutions to five primary industries: pharmaceuticals and life sciences (medical devices and hospitals), food and beverage, cosmetics, and consumer packaged goods. Active in more than 60 countries, Antares Vision Group has seven production facilities and three Innovation and Research Centers in Italy, 22 foreign subsidiaries, and a global network of more than 40 partners. Today, 10 of the world’s 20 leading pharmaceutical companies use its solutions to secure their production and supply chain operations; worldwide, it has deployed more than 25,000 inspection systems and more than 3,500 serialization modules. Antares Vision Group has been listed on the Italian Stock Exchange’s AIM Italia market since April 2019 and in the STAR Segment of the Mercato Telematico Azionario (MTA) since May 2021. In March 2021, Antares Vision acquired 100 percent of rfxcel Corporation, which specializes in software solutions for digitalization and supply chain transparency.
About rfxcel
Part of Antares Vision Group, rfxcel has a long history of providing leading-edge software solutions to help companies build and manage their digital supply chain, lower costs, protect their products and brand reputations, and engage consumers. Blue-chip organizations in the life sciences (pharmaceuticals and medical devices), food and beverage, worldwide government, and consumer goods industries trust rfxcel’s Traceability System to power end-to-end supply chain solutions in track and trace, environmental monitoring, regulatory compliance, serialization, and visibility. Founded in 2003, the company is headquartered in the United States.
