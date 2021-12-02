Arrest Made in a Homicide: 4200 Block of Kansas Avenue, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch have announced an arrest has been made in a homicide that occurred on Saturday, October 9, 2021, in the 4200 block of Kansas Avenue, Northwest.

At approximately 8:00 am, members of the Fourth District responded to the listed location for the report of an unconscious person. Upon arrival, members located an adult male victim suffering from apparent stab wounds. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and found that the victim displayed no signs consistent with life. The victim remained on scene until transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

The decedent has been identified as, 32 year-old Michael Stroops, of no fixed address.

On Wednesday, December 1, 2021, members of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested 52 year-old Kenneth Davis, of no fixed address. Davis was transported to the Homicide Branch where he was charged with First Degree Murder while Armed.