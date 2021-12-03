The Skinny On Building Bone Density Reported By Dr. Cass Ingram
Author Dr. Cass Ingram reveals how to reverse and prevent bone loss with natural protocols and recipes in his book “The Bone Building Miracle.”
What has been held impossible has now been proven true; even after degenerating, bone can be re-built. It is rather incredible, but even thinning of the bones, outright osteoporosis, can be reversed”FOREST LAKE, IL, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In his book “The Bone Building Miracle”, osteopathic physician and researcher Dr. Cass Ingram explains why our bones, joints, and cartilage break down over time and presents evidence showing that an aging skeletal system can be fortified and regenerated with proper nutrition and supplements. Dr. Ingram also details the protocols he has developed to increase bone density and promote joint health using nutrient-rich foods, raw wild herbs and spices, and powerful mineral extracts.
“Throughout the Western world, there are countless millions of people who are suffering from degenerative diseases of the bones and joints, such as arthritis, rheumatic diseases, bone cancer, osteoporosis, cartilaginous disorders, and premature fractures,” says Dr. Ingram. “A diet rich in a variety of bone-building nutrients could dramatically reduce the number of these degenerative conditions.”
Dr. Ingram says the critical age when symptoms of bone loss become more severe appears to be about 50. This is confirmed by the June 2014 National Osteoporosis Foundation publication stating some 54 million American adults 50 and older are affected by this disease, either represented as osteoporosis outright or measurably low bone mass.
“Who doesn’t know someone suffering from the breakdown of their bones and joints leading to severe pain and inflammation or a breakdown to such a degree that joint replacement is needed,” says Dr. Ingram. “But what has been held impossible has now been proven true; even after degenerating, bone can be re-built. It is rather incredible, but even thinning of the bones, outright osteoporosis, can be reversed.”
Bone health protocols discussed in the book include:
• Diet. The best bone-building foods to eat and the foods to avoid.
• Supplements; including those developed by Dr. Ingram: BoneActiv capsules and BoneActiv rubbing oil
formulated with raw wild oregano, wild rosemary, wild sage, and organic grass feed beef bones.
• Exercise. The best exercises to do and how to do them.
• Recipes for Bone Broth.
The book details how bone disease and joint breakdown are not inevitable parts of aging - these conditions can be prevented or reversed.
“Who would have known that the herbs contained in BoneActiv actually can inhibit the breakdown of bone that contributes to osteoporosis,” said BoneActiv user N.A.
For more information or to order “The Bone Building Miracle” book and/or Dr. Ingram’s bone-building supplements visit www. cassingram.com or call 800-295-3737.
About the Author Dr. Cass Ingram
Dr. Cass Ingram, founder of PurelyWild™, is a nutritional physician who received a B.S. in Biology and Chemistry from the University of Iowa (1979) and a D.O. from the University of Osteopathic Medicine and Health Sciences in Des Moines, IA (1984). He is one of North America’s leading experts on the health benefits and disease-fighting properties of wild medicinal spice extracts. The author of more than 20 books on natural healing including “The Bone Building Miracle” has given answers and hope to millions through his lectures and interviews on radio and TV programs across America.
