Governor Abbott, HHSC Announce Extension Of Emergency SNAP Benefits For December

December 2, 2021 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) is providing more than $308 million in emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) food benefits for the month of December. The allotments are expected to help more than 1.5 million Texas households. “The extension of emergency SNAP food benefits for the month of December ensures that Texans can put food on the table this holiday season," said Governor Abbott. "I thank HHSC for their continued efforts to secure access to nutritious food for millions of Texas families. “As Texas families gather to celebrate the holidays this month, this will provide some comfort to them with these additional funds to help them buy nutritious food,” said Texas HHS Access and Eligibility Services Deputy Executive Commissioner Wayne Salter. HHSC received federal approval from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) to extend the maximum, allowable amount of SNAP benefits to recipients based on family size, and all SNAP households will receive a minimum of $95 in emergency allotments. This additional emergency allotment should appear in recipients’ accounts by December 31. The emergency December allotments are in addition to the more than $5.1 billion in benefits previously provided to Texans since April 2020. Administered by HHSC, SNAP is a federal program that provides food assistance to eligible low-income families and individuals in Texas. Texans in need can apply for benefits, including SNAP and Medicaid, at YourTexasBenefits.com or use the Your Texas Benefits mobile app to manage their benefits.