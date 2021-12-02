"Top Gun" Spine Specialist Dr. Jeffrey D. Gross, M.D. advises the Newport Beach Covid Commerce Task Force
As Omicron Variant Circles the Globe, The Newport Beach COVID Commerce Task Force Joins In Discussion Surrounding Safe Practices for Elective Spinal SurgeriesNEWPORT BEACH, CA, U.S., December 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Continuing his community volunteer activities in the face of providing medical services during the challenging time of the COVID-19 pandemic, Dr. Jeffrey Gross has been called upon to continue to advise the Newport Beach COVID Commerce task force. Dr. Gross, a national top doctor for 2020 and 2021, and a seasoned expert in clinical medicine, and best practices for patient care is reprising his community role from 2020 in advising the 2021 community COVID-19 task force. Dr. Gross is not only perfectly suited to advise the panel on clinical issues and compliance but it also an expert in virological testing, having contributed to the team that designed nested PCR tests to improve the sensitivity of COVID-19 testing. Therefore, Jeffrey D. Gross MD is the best expert to fill this role.
As chairman of the committee, Jeffrey Gross MD will lead the discussion surrounding elective surgeries, hospital visitation, and self-quarantine recommendations, and provide guidance to local hospitals and surgery center facilities. The committee will discuss the new Omicron variant along with cutting-edge treatment approaches, including controversial medications (ivermectin, REGN-COV2 antibody serum, and regenerative medicine approaches) to address COVID-19 and those with “long-haul” effects of COVID.
Dr. Gross’ community activities described here add to his robust medical volunteer efforts to patients of his community and beyond. For more information, contact Dr. Gross at www.ifixspines.com to consult with the best spine neurosurgeon.
