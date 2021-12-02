Submit Release
12/2/2021 - Honoring Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day

The Department of Central Management Services has received notice from Governor JB Pritzker that all person or entities covered by the Illinois Flag Display Act are to fly the flags at half-staff in memory of all the heroes who died in the attack on Pearl Harbor and in tribute to all the men and women who sacrificed for the preservation of our rights and freedoms.

Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day

Please lower the United States flags and the State flags at all buildings occupied by your agency's personnel from:

Sunrise to Sunset on Tuesday, December 7, 2021

More information is available at https://www.illinois.gov/about/flag-honors.html

