Jordan Sidoo Releases Beta for Brand New App

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLOMBIA, CANADA, December 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jordan Sidoo, brother of Dylan and son of David and Manjy, officially launched a beta with Dylan for their brand new messaging app called Vanish. In comparison, there are so many different messaging options for people to use, Vanish aims to provide more control. With more control over personal information and data, everyone can feel safer when holding conversations.



Vanish works in the same way as many other messaging apps. The difference is that all data is encrypted with Vanish, meaning users have more control than anywhere else. A person can delete any data out there to make everything Vanish instantly. It provides the extra sense of worry-free use instead of wondering who else might get access to information.



The platform is geared towards a simplified messaging center that anyone can jump into and start using right away. Digital messaging has been around for a while, but never to this level of privacy. There are no servers for data to be stuck on, and it’s decentralized as well.



With the app in beta form, the Jordan Sidoo family is asking for help. Users interested in the app can sign up for the beta program to go through how everything looks so far and provide valuable feedback to make things better before the official release. This standard procedure minimizes the chances of hiccups during the first launch.

To register for the app, visit the website getvanish.com. The app will handle everything else from there by providing a phone number. According to the Jordan Sidoo LinkedIn page, there’s no official timetable yet for the release of the final product, but the plan is to work through the beta stage quickly and get ready for the next step.



Jordan and Dylan Sidoo are the sons of successful Canadian businessman David Sidoo. After growing up in a household where they learned how to become successful in business while also having a philanthropic side, the young men are now starting to come into their own. They have worked together on other projects before, both in the tech industry and outside.



They’ve also shown that they have that same philosophic side that’s been in the family for decades. Jordan Sidoo and his brother Dylan teamed up to work with several foundations and even became founders and directors of the Breakfast Club of British Columbia. Vanish is their most significant venture in the tech industry but could be the first of many as they continue to grow independently. They both have big aspirations to make a difference in the world at a young age, making their parents David and Manjy, very proud.



All new information on Vanish will be released when it becomes available on the official website, getvanish.com. The brothers strive to provide consistent updates so those interested know what’s going on at all times.