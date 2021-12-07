Companies Seeking Safe Holiday Celebrations and Gift Exchanges Find Fun and Easy Solution with White Elephant Online
As Covid concerns rise, corporations that planned in-person employee gatherings are shifting holiday celebrations online with help from White Elephant Online
Covid concerns canceling in-person holiday gift exchanges and parties? White Elephant Online offers a virtual twist to the favorite gift exchange game that brings opening and swapping gifts online.”BETHLEHEM, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, December 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Many employers thought the 2021 Holiday Season would harken the return of the in-person employee holiday party. As Covid numbers again surge, and with many companies opting to keep their employees remote, White Elephant Online offers an online twist to the time-tested and office favorite gift exchange that typically required participants to gather in person since the game involves opening and swapping gifts. White Elephant Online gathers everyone together virtually by bringing the gift submission, gameplay, and gift distribution online.
White Elephant, also known as Yankee Swap and Dirty Santa, is played by an estimated 36 million Americans each year.1 Designed to be used with any video-conferencing tool, the White Elephant Online platform enables one participant to run the gift exchange, automatically assigning numbers and letting players unwrap and steal gifts virtually. Once the game is complete, the platform offers several gift distribution options for both personal use and companies concerned with employee privacy.
Last season, thousands of companies used White Elephant Online to celebrate the holidays remotely. With over 11,000 games played on the platform and over 146,000 gifts exchanged during the 2020 holiday season, White Elephant Online’s Tis the Season Gift Exchange Trend Report sheds light on interesting gift-giving trends and how companies celebrate the holidays.
White Elephant Online offers corporate gift exchange game solutions for a variety of group sizes ranging from $49 for up to 10 players, $99 for up to 25 players, $149 for up to 50 players, $199 for up to 75 players, $249 for up to 100 players. For more than 100 players, White Elephant Online suggests splitting the group into multiple games. For personal games made up of families and friends who are separated during the holidays, White Elephant Online offers a free version for up to 10 players and a $25 version for up to 25 players. To start organizing your White Elephant Online game, visit https://www.whiteelephantonline.com/
White Elephant Online is the leading website that allows you to play the popular holiday gift-swapping game virtually with friends, family, and co-workers. Additional information about the company can be found at our website: https://www.whiteelephantonline.com. Press materials can be found at: https://www.whiteelephantonline.com/press-kit.
