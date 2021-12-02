Bradley Schnickel Lists Ways a Travel Advisor Can Market Their Services
EINPresswire.com/ -- Bradley Schnickel, a travel advisor, knows that things have been rough for travel advisors and planners lately. Thanks to the global pandemic, people have been canceling trips and/or not planning trips. But, now that restrictions are loosening up, people are ready to hit the air, road or sea and get out to explore the world. Travel advisors can take advantage of this by marketing their services and finding new clientele. Here are a few of the various ways travel advisors can market their services.
Bradley Schnickel Says a Travel Advisor Can Use Social Media to Market Their Services
Bradley Schnickel says that one of the best ways to market travel advisor services is through social media. Instagram, Facebook and even Twitter, allow you to show pictures or videos of your trips or other client trips, while also showing future clients how you can help them book the trip of their dreams. Every travel advisor should be using multiple social media websites to spread the word about their business and market to new clients.
Bradley Schnickel Details the Importance of Word of Mouth for Travel Advisors
Bradley Schnickel knows that the Internet is a great tool for attracting new clients, but one of the tried and true methods is through word of mouth. Word of mouth is cheap and does not require any special websites, marketing techniques or advertising methods. Encourage your clients to refer their friends and family to your travel agency by holding drawings for prizes or travel credits.
Bradley Schnickel Explains Why Having a Website and SEO is a Must for Travel Advisors
Finally, Bradley Schnickel says that the last thing a travel advisor can do to market their services is to use a user-friendly website, and to utilize search engine optimization techniques for that website. If someone is searching for a travel agent in your area, ranking well with search engines can increase the chances that random people can find your business. In turn, this increases your business and can help your business to grow.
As a travel advisor, Mr. Bradley Schnickel strongly recommends that travel advisors constantly market themselves. This is the best way to find a steady stream of clients who are looking to take a vacation. Utilizing social media, encouraging your current clients to spread the word about your business, and utilizing SEO marketing techniques are all great ways to market your travel advising services and find new clients who are ready to travel again.
