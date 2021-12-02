Submit Release
Top Advisor Bruce K. Lee Launches Scholarship Program, Helping Young People Pursue Opportunities in Higher Education

Bruce K. Lee Scholarship (Chicago)

10 Winners to be Awarded $1,000 Each to Defray the Cost of Higher Education

CHICAGO, IL, US, December 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bruce K. Lee of Chicago – one of the world’s “Top 100” financial advisors and the Founder of Chicago-based Keebeck Wealth Management, a leading financial services company – is proud to announce the launch of the Bruce K. Lee Scholarship, a fund designed to help young people pursue outstanding opportunities in higher education.

In today’s world, a college education has become increasingly expensive, yet necessary to succeed, especially in the workplace. Created with students in mind, the Bruce K. Lee Scholarship was designed to help students bridge that gap, jumpstart their college careers, and achieve their educational dreams. To be considered for the scholarship, applicants are required to answer a short essay question which can be found on the scholarship’s website. A review committee will then select 10 winners at the end of November 2022, all of which will be awarded $1,000 each.

“I launched this scholarship program to help ensure that young people continue to have the support they need to pursue outstanding opportunities in higher education,” says Bruce. “This mission is personal to me: As an immigrant to the United States, my father didn’t have access to funds to attend school. It’s my sincere hope that the Bruce K. Lee Scholarship helps college-bound students reach, and achieve, their educational aspirations.”

To learn more about the Bruce K. Lee Scholarship, click here.

