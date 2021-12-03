DIRECT CHASSIS LINK, INC. IS SUPPORTING CERTIFIED VETERAN OWNED BUSINESSES THROUGH THEIR SUPPLIER DIVERSITY PROGRAM
NVBDC is Proud to Announce Direct Chassis Link, Inc. as its Newest Corporate Member Supporting Veteran Owned Businesses
Ensuring that DCLI maintains a diverse group of suppliers and vendors is a goal for our procurement team. As an Army veteran, I am excited to partner with NVBDC to expand our vendor portfolio.”DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- National Veteran Business Development Council (NVBDC) welcomes DCLI as its newest Corporate Member. DCLI is committed to supporting the NVBDC Certified Service-Disabled, and Veteran Owned Businesses (S.D./VOBs); This includes an ongoing effort to enhance outreach to secure S.D./VOBs in their procurement opportunities.
— Jason Slegers, Vice President of M&R and Procurement, DCLI
Direct Chassis Link, Inc. (DCLI) is the largest marine and domestic container chassis supplier to the U.S. intermodal industry. Since 2009, DCLI has generated consistent growth through expansion, acquisition, and innovation. Its investments in fleet improvements have kept its marine and domestic chassis operating above and beyond industry quality standards. Adding brand new equipment and upgrading chassis to radial tires and LED lights are examples of their strategic commitment to quality.
“Ensuring that DCLI maintains a diverse group of suppliers and vendors is an important goal for our procurement team,” said Jason Slegers, DCLI’s vice president of M&R and procurement. “As an Army veteran, I am excited to partner with NVBDC to expand the number of veteran-owned businesses in our vendor portfolio.”
Protecting the environment is vital to everyone in the DCLI family. Sustainability initiatives are a strong focus within the company. As stewards of their environment, the company has committed to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) innovative new WasteWise program, the nation’s first voluntary solid waste reduction program. By continuously upgrading its chassis fleet with longer-lasting components and technology, DCLI is significantly impacting waste reduction. Upholding its core values, DCLI is committed to Customer Focus, Respect, Collaboration, Integrity, Social Responsibility, and Safety Always.
DCLI’s Supplier Diversity Program is part of a broader set of the company’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion initiatives. They strongly believe it will improve our ability to serve customers and, more importantly, help diverse suppliers move effectively into the mainstream of the economy and contribute to the growth of the communities where they do business. DCLI designed its Supplier Diversity Program to encourage the use of all diverse suppliers. Their program includes Minority-Owned, Women-Owned, Veteran-Owned, Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned, LGBTQ-Owned, and small businesses. Link1: https://dcli.com/about/supplier-diversity/
If you are interested in becoming a Supplier for DCLI, please reach out to the procurement team at Purchasing@dcli.com.
DCLI’s core procurement areas include:
● Chassis maintenance and mechanical services (Terminal and Over-the-Road)
● Chassis new builds and refurbs
● Chassis parts and tires
● Safety equipment (PPE)
● Decals
● Uniforms
● Office supplies
● Janitorial supplies
“With over 115 corporations supporting NVBDC, our Corporate Member industry groups keep expanding. All our corporations offer a significant opportunity pool. A prime example of the diverse opportunities provided by our corporations is through our newest member, DCLI. With such a vast list of procurement needs, DCLI offers Certified Service-Disabled and Veteran-Owned Businesses of all sizes the chance of getting a contract. We are so proud to welcome DCLI to the NVBDC family,” said Brigadier General (ret) Dick Miller, President, NVBDC.
For more information on this opportunity with DCLI and to learn how to become an NVBDC Certified SD/VOB additional support is available. Please feel free to reach out to NVBDC by visiting our website: www.nvbdc.org or contacting us directly: (888) CERTIFIED.
NVBDC MISSION:
NVBDC is the only Veteran Owned Business Certification organization developed by Veterans, for Veterans. The purpose is to provide a credible and reliable certifying authority for all size businesses ensuring that valid documentation exists of Veteran ownership and control.
Keith King, Founder & CEO
National Veteran Business Development Council
+13164466885 ext.
