NAMMBA Announces Partnership with RWM Home Loans
Our mission is to guide our clients with a long-term plan for financial success including the path to attaining the dream of homeownership.”SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA , UNITED STATES, December 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Association of Minority Mortgage Bankers of America (NAMMBA) announced today a partnership with RWM Home Loans, an important partner in NAMMBA’s effort to affect positive change with the housing needs of underserved communities and with the development of a more diverse mortgage workforce. RWM Home Loans is an independent mortgage bank offering an innovative platform, experienced advisors, and a vested interest in their clients’ futures.
This partnership with RWM Home Loans brings NAMMBA closer to their mission of increasing the engagement of women and minorities in the mortgage industry. The mortgage industry is historically homogeneous and NAMMBA hopes that this partnership will be just a small part of the path to changing that.
“We are so excited that RWM Home Loans decided to come on as a partner to create a more diverse mortgage industry,” said NAMMBA Founder/CEO Tony Thompson, CMB. “Cooperation and collaboration are key to bringing more young people, women, and minorities into this industry and which leads to fresher ideas and ways of doing business.”
“RWM Home Loans is dedicated to creating financial literacy and increasing homeownership for underserved communities. Our mission is to guide our clients with a long-term plan for financial success including the path to attaining the dream of homeownership.” Brad Livingston, President of RWM Home Loans said of the partnership. “NAMMBA and its visionary leadership along with its powerful tools will support our mission in promoting a more inclusive industry and home buying experience.”
About RWM Home Loans
RWM Home Loans is an independent mortgage bank that was founded in 1994 by experienced professionals who have been in the California real estate market and mortgage industry for over three decades. Their approach is simple; listen to understand, educate borrowers so the best decisions can be made, and offer loan programs that can close in less than 17 days.
In today’s fast-paced technological world, where people often feel like just another number, RWM Home Loans’ more personal approach is working. The philosophy continues to fuel the success of the company attracting loan officers and support staff with integrity and expertise few others can boast. RWM Home Loans funds over 1 billion in residential home loans annually and is licensed in 13 states.
For more information, visit: https://rwmloans.com
About NAMMBA
The National Association of Minority Mortgage Bankers of America is a purpose-driven organization that is dedicated to the inclusion of minorities and women in the mortgage industry who are advocates for sustainable homeownership in local communities. To fulfill its mission, NAMMBA provides programs and initiatives to introduce minorities and women into the mortgage industry, including recruiting, advisory, networking and training for enterprises and individual professionals
For more information, visit: http://www.nammba.org
