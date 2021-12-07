I Pried Open Wall Street in 1962 readers respond by sending unsolicited reviews to Author, Winston E. Allen, Ph.D.
Unsolicited readers reviews sent to Author, Winston E. Allen, Ph.D., of I Pried Open Wall Street in 1962,
I actually read the book twice, the first time straight through as written but the second time I found myself "merging" chapters with corresponding timelines. You really crafted a powerful narrative.”MT. POCONO, PENNSYLVANNIA, UNITED STATES, December 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author, Winston E. Allen's third book, I Pried Open Wall Street in 1962, a Memoir, is creating quite a stir as readers are sending unsolicited reviews directly to Dr. Allen, of his book. "It is quite a surprise and very gratifying to see how my readers respond to my real-life events and use my lessons learned in their own lives." says Dr. Allen. "This was the purpose of writing my memoir and to see the positive effect and response by so many people, warms my heart", Dr. Allen added.
— Gary Rygh
One such reader, Investment Banker, Mr. Gary Rygh, of NY, NY, sent this unsolicited email to Dr Allen: Dear Dr. Allen, I want you to know that I really enjoyed your new book. I found it captivating how you wove together the key elements of your own journey with the prevailing national character (or lack thereof) at the time. I actually read the book twice, the first time straight through as written but the second time I found myself "merging" chapters in Parts II and III with chapters in Part IV that had corresponding timelines. You really crafted a powerful narrative. Your own career path is interesting on its own but as the reader I found the real inspiration not from your personal accomplishments but in how every time you took a step-up life's ladder you never forget to turn around and reach out your hand to those behind you. Most wall street success stories preach that the fastest way to the top is to never take your eyes off the next rung in front of you. That's probably why the saying goes "it's lonely at the top ''. I will never truly understand the obstacles you overcame but I will tell you that it helps me better appreciate and reflect upon what has transpired in our country and what still needs to be done when someone like yourself puts together the pieces of what it means to build something as meaningful as Creative Investor Services while at the same time you weren't supposed to be able to buy a home in Larchmont, NY. There are some great lessons in how you bested those who so easily underestimated you. I just started reading Live a Purposeful and Meaningful Life. Don't Get Mad, Get Rich is still on backorder unfortunately.
Dave Matlow of Westport, Connecticut, Founder and retired CEO, IMPAX Corporation, a major account marketing performance training company, sent this unsolicited email to Dr. Allen: Dear Dr. Allen, I picked up your most recent book “I Pried Open Wall Street in 1962”, and I am now glued to it. At this point, I realize how little I knew of your remarkable background. My knowledge of your distant past was knowing you headed the Xerox Leesburg training center, in Virginia. I am now getting filled in with so much more that brings it all into perspective. I like your book so much.
Dr. Allen added "I am amazed and in gratitude, that my readers take time from their very busy schedules, to share their thoughts directly with me about my book. I am a very fortunate and lucky individual to be able to share my experiences with the general public and in some way, I hope I have been of help to my readers."
Dr. Allen will be appearing on Central Booking, starring John Valeri, on YouTube beginning Tuesday, January 11, 2022. Dr. Allen is available for speaking engagements, corporate events podcasts and interviews. Dr. Allen's books are available on his website below.
For book orders, engagements for podcasts, interviews or in person engagements, please contact John Scifo at 516--528-7677 or email at sepc@scifo.com
John Scifo, Marketing Director
Scifo Marketing and PR, Inc.
+1 516-528-7677
sepc@scifo.com