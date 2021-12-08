NAMMBA Announces Partnership with National Homebuyers Fund, Inc.
National Homebuyers Fund, Inc. increases commitment to better serve today’s rapidly changing housing market landscape and work towards equality in the industry.
The National Association of Minority Mortgage Bankers of America (NAMMBA) announced today a partnership with National Homebuyers Fund, Inc. (NHF), an important sponsor in NAMMBA's effort to affect positive change with the housing needs of underserved communities and with the development of a more diverse mortgage work force.
— Craig Ferguson, Vice President of National Homebuyers Fund, Inc.
“We’re extremely excited to partner with NHF said NAMMBA Founder/CEO Tony Thompson, CMB. “Like us, it has a strong commitment to diversity and inclusion, and a leadership team that is committed to representing all the communities in which it does business.”
Through this partnership with NHF, NAMMBA will roll out a comprehensive strategy to engage Citizens’ employees via access to focused training, new hire programs and leadership development, and position the NHF to support the communities in which it currently conducts business, creating economic opportunity that focuses on business development for minority brokers while meeting the housing needs of underserved areas.
According to NAMMBA, over the next five years, 75 percent of all first-time home buyers will be women, millennials or people of color. Although there is concern across the industry about a stagnant or shrinking housing market, purchase mortgage opportunity is not only growing, it’s changing. According to NAMMBA’s most recent mortgage market forecast, the three largest diverse borrower groups (Asians, African-Americans, and Hispanics) generated more than $292 billion of purchase opportunity in 2020, which amounts to 24.2 percent of all purchase dollar opportunities.
“Working together with NAMMBA is a step in the right direction to build a more inclusive industry and housing market, and better support the needs of minorities. We are pleased to be a part of advancing NAMMBA’s mission and creating lasting change,” said Craig Ferguson, Vice President of National Homebuyers Fund, Inc.
About NAMMBA
The National Association of Minority Mortgage Bankers of America is a purpose-driven organization dedicated to the inclusion of minorities and women in the mortgage industry who are advocates for sustainable homeownership in local communities. To fulfill its mission, NAMMBA provides programs and initiatives to introduce minorities and women into the mortgage industry, including recruiting, advisory, networking and training for enterprises and individual professionals.
For more information, visit: http://www.nammba.org.
About National Homebuyers Fund, Inc.
National Homebuyers Fund, Inc. (NHF) is a non-profit public benefit corporation established in 2002 to stimulate and expand homeownership opportunities nationwide. NHF has helped more than 44,600 individuals or families purchase a home and provided over $376.1 million in down payment assistance.
For more information call (866) 643-4968 or visit our website www.nhfloan.org.
Jade Winfrey
NAMMBA
+1 407-770-9218
