Piccolo Inu Announces Partnership with Larva Game Studios for Development of Play-2-Earn NFT Trading Card Game

/EIN News/ -- PANAMA CITY, Panama, Dec. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Piccolo Inu ($PINU) has announced an official partnership with Larva Game Studios based out of Guadalajara, Mexico. The result of the collaboration will be a Play-2-Earn (P2E) trading card game running on the Ethereum blockchain. Players will collect trading cards in the form of Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs). These cards will vary in rarity ranging from common to ultra-rare and will be used to battle against other players globally or within a player’s immediate vicinity. As the player battles their way through different stages (worlds), they will be rewarded with ERC-20 reward tokens which can be used to make in-game purchases or can otherwise be exchanged for fiat currency.

At the time of writing, Larva Game Studios has already begun the planning and pre-production stage of development and will be beginning full production starting on Monday, December 1st, 2021. The development team consists of 12 experienced members responsible for the development of over 35 mobile, desktop and console-based games. Larva and Piccolo Inu are currently in the process of creating the Game Development Document (GDD) which will lay out all of the game mechanics and serve as a blueprint for the developers in addition to giving investors a deep understanding of the core gameplay mechanics. The beta version of the game is expected to be released in Q2 of 2022 and will be playable in any Web 3 browser. After the final desktop version of the game has been released, production will begin on an Android/iOS version. The team behind Piccolo Inu has also discussed the long-term goal of developing an Augmented Reality (AR) game in which users will be able to search for rare NFTs in their real-world environment and battle friends in real-time. The possibility of a metaverse adaptation has also been considered. However, for now, the primary focus of both Piccolo Inu and Larva Games is to develop a trend-setting NFT P2E trading card game on the Ethereum blockchain.

With the growth of popularity and mass-market adoption of cryptocurrency, NFTs, P2E games, and, most recently, the metaverse, Piccolo Inu has positioned itself to be a leader in blockchain, P2E gaming. The ERC-20 token, Piccolo Inu ($PINU) launched only a month prior to the writing of this press release and has already gained massive traction in the low market cap crypto space. In that short period of time, the project has amassed no less than 14,000 investors as well 5 major centralized exchange listings and several of the top social media influencers in the cryptocurrency sector. In addition to redistributing 2% of all token purchases and sales to investors, Piccolo Inu has also launched its own staking platform enabling holders to leverage their tokens to provide liquidity in exchange.

About Piccolo Inu

The company, Piccolo Inu operates out of Panama under the leadership of Sofya Monse with the team of Max Diekmann, David Monse and Mariam Rox. Its token is a decentralized & transparent multi-purpose token created for mass adoption. It is 100% transparent and designed so that holders can earn extra income while safeguarding their investments also.

Social Links:

Telegram: https://t.me/PiccoloInu

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/piccoloinu/

Reddit: https://www.reddit.com/user/PiccoloInu

Twitter: https://twitter.com/PiccoloInu

Github: https://github.com/PiccoloInu

Media Contact

Company: Piccolo Inu

Contact: Sofya Monse

Company E-mail: contact@piccoloinutoken.com

Website: www.piccoloinu.com

SOURCE: Piccolo Inu