The Advocate Is Urging a Navy Veteran in Oklahoma Who Has Lung Cancer and Who Had Navy Asbestos Exposure Before 1982 to Please Call Attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste About Compensation That Might Exceed $100,000

"If you are a Navy Veteran or person with lung cancer in Oklahoma and before 1982 you had exposure to asbestos in the navy-work-call attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303." ” — Oklahoma US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate

OKLAHOMA CITY , OKLAHOMA , USA, January 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the Oklahoma US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate, "If you are a Navy Veteran or person with recently diagnosed lung cancer anywhere in Oklahoma and before 1982 you had significant exposure to asbestos in the navy or at work-please call attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303 to discuss what might turn out to be substantial compensation. Financial compensation for a person like this might exceed $100,000 and it does not matter if the person smoked cigarettes.

"When it comes to financial compensation for a person like this what does matter is that they can recall as much as possible about the specifics of how, where and when they were exposed to asbestos prior to 1982. It is the how, where and when a Navy Veteran or person was exposed to asbestos in the navy or at work that becomes the foundation compensation claim as attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste is always more than happy to discuss anytime at 800-714-0303. www.karstvonoiste.com/ "

The Oklahoma US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate’s free services are available to people with asbestos exposure lung cancer or mesothelioma in Oklahoma City, Tulsa, Norman, Broken Arrow, Lawton, Moore, Midwest City, Enid, Edmund, Moore, Stillwater, or anywhere in Oklahoma. https://Oklahoma.USNavyLungCancer.Com

High risk occupations for asbestos exposure in Oklahoma include US Navy Veterans, Fort Sill Army Base in Lawton, Tinker Air Force Base in Oklahoma City, and the U.S. Naval Ammunition Depot in McAlester, oil-gas production workers, power plant workers, public utility workers, oil refinery workers, plumbers, electricians, welders, machinists, millwrights, mechanics, auto brake technicians, construction workers. www.karstvonoiste.com/

Important Note from the US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate: “If your husband, dad, coworker or neighbor has just been diagnosed with lung cancer and you know they had significant exposure to asbestos in the navy, at a shipyard or while working at a factory, at power plant, public utility, or as a plumber, electrician welder, mechanic or any kind of skilled trades group in any state please have them call us anytime at 800-714-0303. Most people like this never get compensated-even though the asbestos trust funds were set up for them too. We are trying to change this sad fact. Frequently compensation for people like this might exceed $100,000.” https://USNavyLungCancer.Com

States with the highest incidence of lung cancer include Kentucky, West Virginia, Maine, Tennessee, Mississippi, Ohio, Indiana, Louisiana, Arkansas, Missouri, North Carolina, Rhode Island, Alabama, and Delaware. However, there are people with asbestos exposure lung cancer in Oklahoma. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about asbestos exposure please visit the NIH’s website on this topic:

https://www.cancer.gov/about-cancer/causes-prevention/risk/substances/asbestos/asbestos-fact-sheet.