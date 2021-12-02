SME Cloud Market Statistics 2021: Innovation and Product Optimization to Boost Growth
Small and medium enterprises (SMEs) can avoid investment in IT infrastructure Operational costs by adopting cloud-based technology for daily operations.PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The need to reduce IT infrastructure investment and capital & operational expenditure drive the SME cloud market growth. However, the need for high flexibility coupled with limited budgets, non-standard decision-making processes, and a wide range of service preferences restrict the market growth. Emergence of customized service offerings is expected to create major opportunities for market development.
Key players operating in this market include Amazon.com, Inc., Google Corporation, Hewlett-Packard Enterprise, IBM Corporation, Microsoft, Rackspace Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Dell Inc., Oracle, and SAP SE.
Key Benefits
• The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global SME cloud market and current & future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.
• Information about the key drivers, restrains, and opportunities and their impact analysis on the market size are provided.
• Porters Five Forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.
• The quantitative analysis of the market from 2017 to 2023 is provided to determine the market potential.
