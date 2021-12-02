Earthwaking University Hosts Author, Johnathon England's "Awakened Life" 2 Day Live Virtual Event

Renowned Mindset Coach Jonathan England offers his strategies for success Dec. 18th- 19th in this FREE 2-day virtual event.

Los Angeles, California 12/2/2021 -----Earthwaking University is hosting the Awakened Life Live Virtual event Dec 18th-19th. This event offers individuals the opportunity to make transformations that can impact more than our life, but the lives of others. Feature speaker Johnathon England offers a transformational event could that is commonly referred to as “the most powerful and impactful event.” Jonathan England is propelling a crucial shift in the way people attract happiness, success, spiritual connection, and fulfillment through his guidance and empowering practices as detailed in latest book, “If I Die Before I Wake.” As the Founder of “Earthwaking: A Global Movement That’s Healing Humanity From The Inside Out,” Jonathan instills the foundational skills to enable people to tap into their deepest desires and set into motion the necessary shifts to transition the “impossible” to become the “inevitable.”

What’s more – Jonathan is kicking off this Global Movement with a FREE Virtual Awakened Life Live Event on via https://www.awakenedlifelive.com/pr some of the topics covered will include:

Unlock your untapped potential!

Awaken Possibility: Prepare To Step Into Your Destiny

Awaken Happiness: Easily Dissolve Stress, Anxiety and Depression

Awaken Wealth: Create Financial Freedom And True Abundance

Awaken Relationships: Enjoy Deep, Meaningful Authentic Connection

Awaken Spiritual Connection: Reunite With The Source Of Your Being

Awaken Leadership: Become A Lighthouse For Your Loved Ones

Awaken Purpose: Uncover Your Unique Gifts And Path

Awaken Health: Step Into Your Ideal Body, Energize And Heal Dis-Ease

What is a shift?

It’s that single instant when everything changes. It’s the movement from problem to possibility, from victim of circumstance to creator of circumstances. Ultimately, it’s shifting from a state of Fear and Confusion to one of Love and Clarity.

Wayne Dyer said and Quantum Physics explained that if one changes the way to look at things, the things looked at will inevitably change…LITERALLY!

Einstein said it best when he taught that a person cannot solve a problem at the level of consciousness that created it. Take a closer look at what causes a shift, and how it happens:

To experience a shift, first admit that the current effort isn’t working… a person must be willing to end the insanity that is being repeated, routinely. Then open the mind and heart to new opportunities, experiences, mindsets, and realities. Let go of the struggle, need to be right, and step out of the comfort zone to allow easy and effortless desires to come to life. Each person

deserves to have an incredible life and a life-changing gift… for FREE!

The gift is a 2-day transformational online event called AWAKENED LIFE LIVE. Simply R.S.V.P. here as spots are limited: https://www.awakenedlifelive.com/pr

EarthWaking University

Our mission at EarthWaking University is to reinvent the educational system. Teaching literacy in health, wealth, happiness, relationships, and spiritual connection with a goal to empower people to find 3 Dimensional Freedom (mentally, physically and spiritually) by uncovering their “True Self” and unlocking their individual life’s purpose.

About Jonathan England

Jonathan England is a #1 International Best-Selling Author, who's using his life experience to help others. From living on his last penny and lacking ambition, he transformed his entire life to become an established and successful real estate investor and then founder of an entirely new educational system. Jonathan is a coach, speaker, trainer, author and entrepreneur who helps people remove layers of social conditioning to find their true self and then Awaken their Destiny. Jonathan’s clients have some of the most radical and miraculous transformation stories in the world. Whether it’s a story of sickness to health, poverty to wealth, depression to joy, lonely to be surrounded by love, or lost to found, Jonathan is one of the best in the world at helping people make rapid 180’ degree turn-around in their life.













