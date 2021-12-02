Demand for Sodium Percarbonate in the Paper & Pulp Industry to Accelerate at 3.1% CAGR through 2031
Sodium Percarbonate Applications in the Laundry Segment to Create US$ 150 Mn Incremental Opportunity by 2031UNITED STATES, December 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The sodium percarbonate market are slated to grow at 3.1% CAGR, pushing the market valuation from US$ 581 Mn in 2021 to US$ 670 Mn by 2031, finds Fact.MR in a recent market survey.
Increasing consumption for cleaning purposes in the residential and commercial sectors is expected to augment growth of the market. Driven by this, sodium percarbonate sales is projected to account for 3% of the total demand in the bleaching chemicals market.
The market also will be driven by surging applications in a variety of end uses including laundry, textile, water treatment, and other cleaning purposes. Furthermore, rising adoption in the pulp & paper industry will continue pushing sales in the forthcoming years.
Sodium percarbonate also is used in aquaculture to improve the availability of oxygen in the water and provide a conducive environment for growth of fish and other aquatic creatures. Expansion of pisciculture and the seafood industry will therefore continue propelling growth in the market through 2031.
Want A Detailed Understanding of Market Functioning? Request for a Sample Here
https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=2527
Demand for sodium percarbonate is expected to remain high in the U.S. owing to the presence of robust textile industry, along with growing trend of coin laundry services across the country. China is expected to follow suit, with increasing consumption of sodium percarbonate for water treatment.
"Growing demand for cleaning and disinfectant products driven by COVID-19-induced health concerns is expected to augment growth of the global sodium percarbonate market. Besides this, increasing adoption of sodium percarbonate for wastewater treatment is expected to bode well for the market over the forthcoming years," says a Fact.MR analyst.
Key Takeaways:
• In terms of type, the uncoated sodium percarbonate segment is expected to hold around 70% of the total market share by 2031.
• Applications of sodium percarbonate in the laundry segment are projected to remain high. Sales of sodium percarbonate in this segment are expected to create an incremental opportunity of US$ 115 Mn by 2031.
• Sales of sodium percarbonate in the U.S. are poised to grow at a 2.1% CAGR, creating an incremental opportunity of US$ 20 Mn by 2031.
• The China sodium percarbonate market is anticipated to expand at a 4.5% CAGR over the forecast period.
Growth Drivers:
• Expansion of the hospitality sector is expected to spur demand for sodium percarbonate for cleaning purposes over the assessment period.
• Increasing applications of uncoated sodium percarbonate as a bleaching agent in personal care products is expected to drive sales through 2031.
To gain in-depth insights on Sodium Percarbonate Market, request methodology at
https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=2527
Competitive Landscape
Leading players operating in the global market are aiming to improve their product portfolios by focusing on research and development. Apart from this, players are investing in mergers, acquisitions, and collaborations to expand their global footprint.
Key Players in the Sodium Percarbonate Market Include:
• AG Chem Group s.r.o
• Ak-Kim
• Evonik Industries
• Hongye Chemical Group Co. Ltd.
• Jiangxi Boholy Chemical Co. Ltd
• JIANGXI UNIC PEROXIDE CO. Ltd
• Jilin Shuang ou Chemical Co. Ltd
• JINKE Company Limited
• Khimprom PJSC
• OCI Peroxygens LLC
• Solvay SA
• Wuxi Wanma Chemical Co., Ltd,
More Valuable Insights on Sodium Percarbonate Market
Fact.MR provides an unbiased analysis of the sodium percarbonate market, presenting historical demand data (2016-2020) and forecast statistics for the period from 2021-2031. The study divulges compelling insights on the global sodium percarbonate with a detailed segmentation on the basis of:
Type:
• Coated Sodium Percarbonate
• Uncoated Sodium Percarbonate
End-Use:
• Laundry
• Cleaning (Industrial & Household)
• Water Treatments
• Chemicals
• Textiles
• Pulp & Paper
Regions:
• North America
• Latin America
• Europe
• East Asia
• South Asia
• Oceania
• MEA
Key Questions Covered in Sodium Percarbonate Market Report
• The report offers insight into the sodium percarbonate market demand outlook for 2021-2031.
• The market study also highlights projected sales growth for sodium percarbonate market between 2021 and 2031.
• Sodium percarbonate market survey identifies key growth drivers, restraints, and other forces impacting prevailing trends and evaluation of current market size and forecast and technological advancements within the industry.
• Sodium percarbonate market share analysis of the key companies within the industry and coverage of strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships, and others.
Full Access of this Exclusive Report is Available at- https://www.factmr.com/checkout/2527
How Much Revenue Does the U.S. Hold for Sodium Percarbonate?
The U.S. is poised to provide lucrative opportunity for the sales of sodium percarbonate owing to rise in consumption of the chemical mainly in laundry application. Well-established coin laundry services all across the U.S. is poised to provide a positive outlook to U.S. market for sodium percarbonate.
As such, the U.S. sodium percarbonate market is projected to provide an absolute $ opportunity worth US$ 20 Mn by 2031 while progressing at a CAGR of around 2.1%.
Explore Fact.MR’s Comprehensive Coverage on Chemicals and Materials Landscape
• Splicing Tapes Market Forecast Trend Analysis & Competition Tracking - Global Review 2021 to 2031: https://www.factmr.com/report/splicing-tapes-market
• Stackable Beaker Market Forecast Trend Analysis & Competition Tracking - Global Review 2021 to 2031: https://www.factmr.com/report/stackable-beaker-market
• Wet Wipes Canister Market Trend Analysis & Competition Tracking - Global Review 2021 to 2031: https://www.factmr.com/report/wet-wipes-canister-market
About Us:
Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.
Contact:
US Sales Office:
11140 Rockville Pike
Suite 400
Rockville, MD 20852
United States
Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583
Corporate Headquarter:
Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),
Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,
Jumeirah Lakes Towers,
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Email: sales@factmr.com
Visit Our Website: https://www.factmr.com
Mahendra Singh EMINENT RESEARCH & ADVISORY SERVICEs
Fact.MR
+1 6282511583
email us here