Flower Turbines Reg A+ Crowdfunding Reaches $6 Million

Flower Turbines, maker of innovative wind turbines and e-bike charging products, raised $6 million since January 2021. The round is closing Dec. 30.LONG BEACH, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Flower Turbines, maker of innovative wind turbines and e-bike charging products, raised $6 million since January 2021. This allows immediate steps to grow the company faster. Current goals are North American manufacturing, expansion of EU manufacturing, development of custom electronics, and expansion of the US team. The round closes on Dec. 30.
Flower Turbines previously finished two oversubscribed Reg-CF crowdfunding rounds. Flower Turbines is an innovative small wind energy company making turbines that are the first to be simultaneously quiet, beautiful, efficient, and which make their neighbors perform better. The company has a complementary product line of on and off grid e-bike charging stations. The Flower Turbines technology is based on multiple granted and pending patents. Flower Turbines has growing sales of its products in Europe and is planning its US manufacturing.
“We have the ambition to become a major global force in distributed energy,” said CEO Dr. Daniel Farb. “We believe we have the technology and enthusiasm to accomplish it.”
Flower Turbines is one of the first equity crowdfunded companies to be a winner of Pepperdine Graziado Business Schools annual Most Fundable Companies in America list. Flower Turbines was judged to be in the top 10 among 4500 startup companies examined in 2020. The Most Fundable Companies initiative involved a multi-phase assessment that evaluated multiple company variables including financial projections, market opportunity, intellectual property, and the strength of the management team. Usually, the other winners have been traditionally funded by Angels and Venture Capital.
