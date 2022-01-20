Florida US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate Has Endorsed Attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste to Ensure a Navy Veteran with Mesothelioma in Florida Receives a Compensation Settlement That Might be Millions

If your husband or dad is a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma anywhere in Florida please call attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste anytime at 800-714-0303 to discuss compensation.” — Florida US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate

The Florida US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate says, "If your husband or dad has just been diagnosed with mesothelioma in Miami, Jacksonville, Orlando, Tampa Bay, Fort Meyers or anywhere in Florida please call attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste anytime at 800-714-0303 so at a minimum they can learn how the compensation process works along with what their compensation claim might be worth. Frequently mesothelioma compensation claims for a Navy Veteran might be worth millions as Erik Karst is always happy to discuss.

"The key to mesothelioma compensation is for a person with this rare cancer is recalling as much specifics as possible about how, where and when they were exposed to asbestos. The average age for a person with mesothelioma in the USA is about 72 years old. As Attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste is always happy to discuss most Navy Veterans who have developed mesothelioma were exposed to asbestos on a navy ship, submarine or at a navy shipyard. For additional information and a no obligation compensation analysis please call attorney Erik Karst at 800-714-0303." www.karstvonoiste.com/

For the best possible treatment options in Florida the Florida US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate strongly recommends the following heath care facility with the offer to help a diagnosed Veteran, or their family get to the right physicians at the following hospital.

* The H. Lee Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa, Florida: http://moffitt.org

Every US Navy ship vessel built up to 1980 contained asbestos. Extreme exposure to asbestos may have occurred to US Navy Veterans if they were assigned to a navy ship’s engine room, as a machinists-mate, electrician, plumber/pipefitter, mechanic, in engineering, as a repair crew member, as a crew member on a nuclear submarine or as a member of the Navy Seabees. Additionally, a US Navy Veteran could have received extreme exposure to asbestos if they were required to stay on their ship or submarine for a major repair, overhaul or retrofit at a shipyard. Asbestos exposure was so extreme on US Navy ships and submarines, about one third of all US citizens diagnosed with mesothelioma each year are Veterans of the US Navy. https://USNavyMesothelioma.Com

The states with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health’s web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma