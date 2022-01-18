The Advocate Recommends Attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste to A Navy Veteran with Recently Diagnosed Mesothelioma in Georgia To Ensure Compensation results That Might Be Millions

The Advocate is urging a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma anywhere in Georgia to get serious about financial compensation and call attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303.” — Georgia US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate

ATLANTA , GEORGIA , USA, January 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Georgia US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate is urging a Navy Veteran with recently diagnosed mesothelioma in Atlanta, Athens, Columbus, Macon, Savannah or anywhere in Georgia or their family to get serious about financial compensation and call attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303 for specifics about how the claim's process works. Erik Karst is one of the nation's most experienced mesothelioma attorneys and he specializes in assisting Navy Veterans with this rare cancer caused by asbestos exposure. www.karstvonoiste.com/

The Advocate says, "If your husband or dad is a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma in Georgia, he probably was repeatedly exposed to asbestos on a navy ship, submarine or at a shipyard, and he probably served in the 1950s, 1960s or 1970s. The average age for a person with mesothelioma in the United States is about 72 years old. If this sounds like your loved one-please call attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303 for a no obligation compensation analysis. We think the Navy Veteran and his family will find this service to be incredibly informative." www.karstvonoiste.com/



The Georgia US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate offers their free services to US Navy Veterans with mesothelioma in Atlanta, Augusta, Columbus, Athens, Macon or anywhere in Georgia. https://Georgia.USNavyMesothelioma.Com

For the best possible treatment options in Georgia the Georgia US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate strongly recommends the following heath care facilities with the offer to help a diagnosed Veteran, or their family get to the right physicians at these hospitals:

* Winship Cancer Institute of Emory University Atlanta, Georgia: https://winshipcancer.emory.edu/

* Georgia Cancer Center, Augusta University, Augusta, Georgia:

About one third of all US citizens diagnosed with mesothelioma each year are Veterans of the US Navy. Before a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma or their family retain the services of a lawyer or law firm, they are urged to call the US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate anytime at 800-714-0303. https://USNavyMesothelioma.Com

The states with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health’s web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma