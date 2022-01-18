Alaska Mesothelioma Victims Center Urges a Navy Veteran with Mesothelioma Anywhere in Alaska or Their Family to Call Attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste for a Conversation About Compensation That May Be Millions

"The key for the best compensation results for a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma is for them to recall as much as possible about their asbestos exposure on a navy ship, submarine or at a shipyard." ” — Alaska Mesothelioma Victims Center

According to the Alaska Mesothelioma Victims Center, "We are urging a Navy Veteran who has just been diagnosed with mesothelioma in Anchorage, Fairbanks, Juneau, Homer, Palmer, Sitka, or anywhere in Alaska to please call attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste anytime at 800-714-0303 for specifics about financial compensation and a conversation about getting the best results. As Erik Karst is always happy to discuss mesothelioma compensation for a Navy Veteran might be millions depending on the specifics of how, where and when they were exposed to asbestos.

"The key for the best possible compensation results for a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma is for the person to recall as much as possible about their exposure to asbestos on a navy ship, submarine or at a shipyard. It is this information that will become the basis for a mesothelioma compensation claim. Erik Karst is one of the nation's leading mesothelioma attorneys and he specializes in assisting Navy Veterans with this rare cancer.

For the best possible treatment options in Alaska-we strongly recommend the following three heath care facilities with the offer to help a diagnosed victim, or their family get to the right physicians at each hospital:

* Alaska Regional Hospital-Anchorage: https://alaskaregional.com/

* Providence Alaska Medical Center-Anchorage:

High-risk work groups for exposure to asbestos in Alaska include US Navy Veterans, workers at Elmendorf Air Force Base, Fort Richardson, Eielson Air Force Base, oil field workers, offshore oil/gas rig workers, oil pipeline workers, marine mechanics, commercial fishermen, pulp and paper mill workers, power plant workers, public utility workers, manufacturing workers, carpenters, plumbers, electricians, auto mechanics, machinists, welders, insulators, or construction workers. In most instances these types of people were exposed to asbestos in the 1950’s, 1960’s, 1970’s, or 1980’s. https://Alaska.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

The states indicated with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health’s web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma