Prefilled Syringes Market Portrays High-End Demand across Major Geographies & to Hit $ 7,212 million by 2023

Prefilled Syringes Market

The single-chamber prefilled syringes segment generated the highest revenue in 2016 and is expected to continue its dominance in the near future.

Prefilled Syringes Market by Material (Glass-based and Plastic-based), Design (Single-chamber Prefilled Syringes, Dual-chamber Prefilled Syringes, and Customized Prefilled Syringes)” — Allied Market Research

According to the report by Allied Market Research, titled, "Prefilled Syringes Market By Material (Glass-based, Plastic-based), By Design (Single-chamber Prefilled Syringes, Dual-chamber Prefilled Syringes, Customized Prefilled Syringes), By Therapeutic (Large Molecules, Small Molecules), and Application (Anaphylaxis, Rheumatoid Arthritis, Diabetes, Others (Cancer, Multiple Sclerosis, and others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2023". The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

Healthcare professionals use prefilled syringes to administer fixed single-dose of drugs to the patient. Prefilled syringes are used to package a variety of drugs and diluents, such as therapeutic proteins, vaccines, and insulin. Some of the advantages of using these syringes over traditional syringes are ease of administration, elimination of dosing errors, and reduced risk of contamination.

Glass-based prefilled syringes accounted for the highest market share, in terms of both volume and revenue in 2016, owing to properties, such as robustness, transparency, tolerability, strength, chemical inertness, and non-reactive nature. However, plastic-based prefilled syringes are expected to register the highest CAGR from 2017 to 2023 due to the recent development of polymer technology-based plastics used to manufacture prefilled syringes.

Becton, Dickinson and Company, Medtronic plc., Gerresheimer AG, Terumo Medical Corporation, West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc., Nipro Corporation, Unilife Corporation, Vetter Pharma International GmbH, Baxter International, and Abbott Laboratories.

😷 𝗖𝗼𝘃𝗶𝗱-𝟭𝟵 𝗦𝗰𝗲𝗻𝗮𝗿𝗶𝗼:

1) The Covid-19 pandemic and followed by lockdown has affected several manufacturing industries.

2) The prolonged lockdown resulted in a disrupted supply chain and increased the prices of raw materials.

3) However, as the world has been recovering from the pandemic, the market is estimated to get back on track.

✦The study provides an in-depth analysis of the Prefilled Syringes Market along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

✦It offers Prefilled Syringes Market analysis from 2017 to 2023, which is expected to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing opportunities in the market.

✦A comprehensive analysis of four regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.

✦The profiles and growth strategies of the key players are thoroughly analyzed to understand the competitive outlook of the global Prefilled Syringes Market growth.

𝗧𝗮𝗯𝗹𝗲 𝗼𝗳 𝗖𝗼𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗻𝘁

CHAPTER 1 INTRODUCTION

1.1. REPORT DESCRIPTION

1.2. KEY BENEFITS

1.3. KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

1.4. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

1.4.1. Secondary research

1.4.2. Primary research

1.4.3. Analyst tools & models

CHAPTER 2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. CXO PERSPECTIVE

CHAPTER 3 MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. MARKET DEFINITION AND SCOPE

3.2. KEY FINDINGS

3.2.1. Top investment pockets

3.2.2. Top winning strategies

3.3. PORTERS FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

3.4. REGULATION AND REIMBURSEMENT SCENARIO

3.5. MARKET DYNAMICS

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.1.1. Growth in home-based healthcare market

3.5.1.2. Increase in adoption of injectable drugs

3.5.1.3. Rise in incidence rate of chronic disease

3.5.1.4. Benefits of using prefilled syringes over conventional vials

3.5.1.5. Technological advancement

3.5.2. Restraints

3.5.2.1. Stringent government regulations

3.5.2.2. Availability of alternate drug-delivery methods

3.5.2.3. Product recalls...

