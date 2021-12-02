Borenstein Group Named Among Top 25 B2G/B2B Brand Engagement Agencies in 2022 by Chief Marketer
Clients now seek agency partners that deliver evidence-based, synchronized engagement strategies that align their brand with their growth objectives. It's what the Borenstein Group delivers.”TYSONS CORNER, VA, USA, December 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Borenstein Group, a leading B2B and B2G digital marketing agency, was named amongst the Top 25 national B2B Brand Engagement Agencies in 2022 by CHIEF MARKETER magazine as part of its annual Chief Marketer Top 200 Chief Marketer Top Marketing Agencies. Chief Marketer is a leading publisher for Fortune 1000 marketers.
According to Chief Marketer, winning agencies were selected based on several criteria including insightful client testimonials; outstanding case study submissions; high caliber, consistent work across programs and clients; innovative and creative executions; and bold and inspiring concepts, and ideas that are moving the industry forward. The 200 agencies selected for this year’s program are thought leaders in their craft and representative of the best of the marketing industry.
Jessica Heasley, Group Editor & Publisher at Chief Marketer stated, “We hope that brand marketers will consider the partners on this list for their 2022 programs. They have all demonstrated incredible creativity and resilience and are poised to transform challenges into opportunities in the year ahead.”
Borenstein Group's CEO, Gal Borenstein, said, "We are honored to receive this recognition for the second consecutive year. Now more than ever, as the world turn to digital platforms, technology firms are looking for agencies that can deliver evidence-based, synchronized engagement strategies that align with their growth objectives.”
Borenstein Group is a leading digital marketing communications company in the Washington, DC, metropolitan area that serves clients locally and globally in defense, aerospace, AI and machine learning, analytics, ISR, cybersecurity, information technology, professional services, and high-tech manufacturing. Founded in 1995, the Borenstein Group has helped hundreds of startups, early-stage, growing, and mature companies maximize their brand promise and equity. Visit BorensteinGroup.com for more information.
