Demand for Gluten-Free Bakery Products to Remain Afloat, Especially Amongst Millennials

/EIN News/ -- LONDON, Dec. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Several consumers have realized the importance of eliminating allergic proteins from their dietary habits, compelling them to choose gluten-free products in bakery and pastas. The composition of gluten is extremely complex, often triggering allergies in people with prevailing health conditions. Therefore, people in the older stages of their life have especially shown an aversion towards gluten. Consequently, it is safe to predict that the global gluten-free market would trace a lucrative trajectory in the years to follow.



The global gluten-free bakery products market is foreseen to be worth US$ 5,830.8 Mn by 2026, growing from a value of US$ 3,330.2 Mn in 2021, with a staggering CAGR of 11.9% for the forecast period between 2021 and 2026.

Global Gluten-Free Bakery Products Market: Key Highlights

Biscuits and cookies together account for the fastest growing product type segment, foreseen to register a CAGR of 13.2% between 2021 and 2026.

Supermarkets and hypermarkets are estimated to capture a major chunk of the market share in 2021, with a projected CAGR of 10.4% between 2021 and 2026 for this segment.

The organic segment is anticipated to create an incremental opportunity worth US$ 859.5 Mn between 2021 and 2026.



Well-Informed Consumers Show Greater Proclivity Towards Gluten-Free Products

Popularity of packaged bakery items has further strengthened the narrative around increasing production of gluten-free bakery items. This owes to the fact that a large consumer base is well-informed about reading the contents of the products on their packages. Moreover, general aversion of health-oriented consumers towards consuming gluten products has created headways for growth within the global gluten-free products market. Gluten free doughnuts, chocolate-covered brownies, and a wide range of cookies have found a place on the shelves of large departmental stores and hypermarkets. Gluten-free pastas are also witnessing a steady rise in demand. Proteins present in pasta often coagulate during cooking, affecting the texture of the cooked pasta. Since gluten further aggrandizes the coagulation process, gluten-free pasta are preferred over gluten-rich pastas.

Europe to Witness Higher Demand for Gluten-Free Bakery Products

In 2021, Europe emerged as the largest consumer of gluten-free bakery products, and the regional market is expected to grow at annual rate of 11.7% over 2021 and 2022. Owing to robust research efforts and awareness drives, the demand for gluten-free bakery products in the region is expected to ascend over the forecast period.

REPORT SCOPE & SEGMENTATION:

REPORT FEATURES DETAILS Product Type Coverage Bread

Cakes, Pastries & Muffins

Biscuits & Cookies

Others Nature Coverage Conventional

Organic Sales Channel Coverage Supermarket/ Hypermarket

Convenience Stores

Online

Specialty Stores Geographical Coverage North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa Leading Companies Pladis Global

Conagra, Inc.

Rudi’s Bakery

NAIRN'S OATCAKES LIMITED

Barilla Group

Mondelez International

Dr. Schär AG / SPA

Associated British Foods plc

Kinnikinnick Foods Inc.

ALDI Report Highlights Key Regulations, Key Developments, Market Estimates and Forecast, Market Dynamics, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Key Certifications, Industry Trends, Competition Landscape, COVID-19 Impact Analysis

