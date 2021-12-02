RaceFi Raises $2.9M to Bring a Play-to-Earn Racing Experience to Solana

/EIN News/ -- Hanoi, Vietnam, Dec. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RaceFi, the first AI/ML car racing game on Solana, has announced the successful closing of $2.9 million in a seed and private fundraising round. The round was led by Exnetwork Capital, Genblock Capital, Solar Eco Fund, Shima Capital, Basics Capital, and x21 Digital.





Additional investors include SolRazr, Enjinstarter, Magnus Capital, Titans Ventures, VBC Ventures, Master Ventures, Good Games Guild, PolRare, R-930 Capital, ZBS Capital, Asteroid Capital, Alpha Moon Capital, AVStar Capital, IDO Research Ventures, KiwiGROUP and KV Ventures.

RaceFi is the first game that combines racing within a digital metaverse that includes various game modes such as Battles, PvP, PvE, and more. Within the game’s ecosystem, players will have the chance to own in-game property and earn rewards by leveraging this property to win races, or by trading assets on the game’s built-in marketplace.

John Lee, RaceFi’s CEO and Founder says, “We are excited to have the support of the best and brightest minds in the blockchain and gaming industries. Our investors and advisors have a deep track record of bringing innovative games to market. Combine this with the experience of our core team and we feel that RaceFi will be well positioned to make a positive impact for fans of gaming, NFTs, the Metaverse, and more.”

RaceFi’s team brings heavy experience in gaming execution with a track record of launching successful games. The team’s advisory board also includes well-known blockchain entrepreneurs such as Eric Su of ExNetwork, Kevin Abdulrahman, Kyle Nguyen of VBC Ventures, and Steven Lee of PolRare.

Since closing the round, RaceFi has been focused on the next step’s in its roadmap which include upcoming IDOs on SolRazr and EnjinStarter. The company’s native token, $RACEFI, will be offered to IDO participants at a rate of $0.125, with a total goal of $500,000 raised in both IDOs.

More information will soon be announced about RaceFi’s IDO and listing schedule.

About RaceFi

RaceFi is the first game that integrates the most advanced NFT and DeFi blockchain technology, which will open up a new era for the gaming sector in the Solana ecosystem. Their mission is to provide players with the most imaginative gaming experience and the most profitable monetization options possible, while also fostering the development of the Solana ecosystem and the widespread adoption of blockchain technologies.

Website: https://racefi.io/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/racefi_io

Telegram: https://racefi.io/

Media Contact: Liza Tran, contact@racefi.io