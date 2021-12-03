Jason MacDuff Promoted to President of Greenpenny

Greenpenny is a virtual carbon-neutral bank dedicated to financing a sustainable tomorrow. Jason MacDuff, greenpenny President

UNITED STATES, December 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Decorah Bank & Trust Company announced the promotion of Jason MacDuff to President of greenpenny, a virtual carbon-neutral bank dedicated to sustainable financing. Greenpenny is a division of family and employee-owned Decorah Bank & Trust Company located in the Midwest, and MacDuff directly reports to its Chief Executive Officer, Ben Grimstad, after joining the organization just over one year ago.

MacDuff to Lead Sustainable Banking Initiatives

As President, MacDuff will continue to lead greenpenny day-to-day while collaborating with executive leadership, the Board of Directors, and partners as the organization seeks to achieve its vision of financing a sustainable tomorrow.

“Jason is well-deserving of his new title as President of greenpenny and will continue building what he’s been doing as a leader since joining us one year ago,” said Grimstad. “His experience and enthusiasm for the business and the cause of sustainability further enables greenpenny to grow its service offerings and take the bank to the next level of excellence.”

A Thought-Leader in Environmental Banking

“It is an honor to work with the talented and committed greenpenny team as we seek to help more communities across the Midwest achieve significant renewable energy adoption,” added MacDuff. “Sustainable financing is the sole mission of greenpenny, and the more people with us on our mission, the more we can do to create a more breathable planet. I’m excited to continue to do our part to build a better world by putting the power in the hands of our customers and partners – this is where it begins.

About Jason MacDuff, greenpenny President

Having risen through the ranks of a national bank, Jason MacDuff is now happy to be working closer to his values at greenpenny and living (part-time, at least) close to family in Iowa. He joined greenpenny in October 2020 after taking a break from his career to travel. It was in Antarctica and South American Patagonia, Amazon, and Galapagos Islands where he gained insight from environmental scientists and researchers on the effects of climate change. It’s clear the world needs real solutions to reduce and recapture carbon from the atmosphere now, and Jason came home committed to putting his financial services’ experience to use. Jason and greenpenny believe in the importance of using your money as your voice for fiscal and environmental advocacy.

About greenpenny SM

Greenpenny is a virtual and carbon-neutral bank dedicated to financing a sustainable tomorrow. Greenpenny, powered by Decorah Bank & Trust Co. in Northeast Iowa, is employee-owned and has a decades-long commitment to positive environmental practices. For more information, please visit www.greenpenny.com or call 888-GPENNY0.

Member FDIC | An Equal Housing Lender

Greenpenny Key Points

• Headquartered in Decorah, Iowa, a community with one of the highest solar energy adoption rates, per capita, in the nation.

• Residential and commercial solar financing is available in Iowa, Illinois, Minnesota, Missouri, and Wisconsin.

• Deposit services are FDIC Insured and available for people across the nation. Money deposited in greenpenny is secure, earns interest, and is only used to finance renewable energy systems and carbon reducing efficiency projects – no fossil fuels.

• Customers access easy-to-use, hi-tech online and mobile banking platforms with zero ATM fees worldwide – ever. And greenpenny bankers are available at 888-GPENNY0 (888-473-6690).

• Greenpenny has financed hundreds of commercial and residential solar loan projects across the Midwest.

