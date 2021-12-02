Anti-inflammatory Therapeutic Market Major Impacting Drivers That Can Win the Industry Globally

Anti-Inflammatory Therapeutics Market

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, December 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rise in prevalence of autoimmune diseases and chronic respiratory conditions, advent of new drugs, and surge in adoption rate of anti-inflammatory drugs drive the growth of the global anti-inflammatory therapeutics market. However, side effects of anti-inflammatory drugs and patent expiration hinder the market growth. On the contrary, development of biosimilars for existing drugs is expected to open lucrative opportunities for the market players in the future.

global Anti-Inflammatory Therapeutics Market was accounted for $98.02 billion in 2020, and is estimated to hit $125.55 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 4.0% from 2021 to 2028.

Covid-19 scenario:

- The Covid-19 pandemic positively affected the anti-inflammatory therapeutics market, as Covid-19 infection causes severe anti-inflammatory pneumonia, acute respiratory distress syndrome, multiple organ failure, and acute lung injury.

- The Covid-19 infection increased the investment in R&D for the treatment of inflammation in patients. Moreover, several clinical trials are underway to alleviate such inflammation in Covid-19 patients.

The report segments the global anti-inflammatory therapeutics market on the basis of drug class, indication, and region.

Based on drug class, the anti-inflammatory biologics segment held the lion’s share in 2020, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the market. Moreover, the segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period. The research also analyzes the segments including nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) and corticosteroids.

On the basis of indication, the Psoriasis segment would showcase the highest CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period. However, the arthritis segment held the largest share in 2020, contributing to around two-fifths of the market.

The global anti-inflammatory therapeutics market is analyzed across several regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across North America dominated in 2020, holding more than one-third of the market. However, the market across Asia-Pacific is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 5.2% from 2021 to 2028.

The global anti-inflammatory therapeutics market report includes an in-depth analysis of the prime market players such as Abbvie, Inc., Pfizer, Inc., GlaxoSmithKline, Johnson & Johnson, Novartis, Merck & CO., Inc., La Roche AG, F. Hoffman, AstraZeneca PLC, Eli Lily and Company, and Amgen.'

