Sector inmobiliario de lujo alcanza nuevo récord tras la venta del ático más caro de Madrid

The architectural work of the Hispanic-Italian investors, Italinmuebles sold 750 square meters, that includes a 200 meter swimming pool on the terrace. It’s a deal of 19.000 Euros per square meter.

The inside of Montalbán 11 gathers different disciplines that invites to live a sensorial experience. This is a project that was born by idealistic entrepreneurs who condensed art, modern architecture and interior design.