Interstellar Inu Launches on the ERC20 Network

By combining traditional blockchain technology with an innovative take on staking and NFTs, Interstellar Inu has fully committed to reimagining how memecoins operate.

Merging Memecoins with Industry-Leading Technology

In response to the booming trend that is NFTs, Interstellar Inu plans to release an avant-garde system called Galaxies, which will incorporate a multitude of mechanics centered around investor access incentives, and provide a head start to those who choose to participate in the Galaxy system.

This system will leverage state-of-the-art technology to allow equal opportunity for every investor in vetted memecoin projects. It will lead the way in developing seamless integration of art, finance, staking, and trading through the Galaxy NFTs.

With projects such as UFO, Floki, and SHIB paving the way for memecoins with a purpose, Interstellar Inu will help bridge the gap between traditional decentralized finance SaaS solutions and the average eager investor.

Evolving Memecoin Investments through NFTs

Interstellar Inu exists on the ERC20 network under the ticker $ISI. The project has started the development of Ethereum based NFTs that are to be used in an intricate Blockchain NFT holding, staking, and trading system.

With NFTs becoming more than just a fad, utilizing NFT technology for financial applications is slowly becoming a reality. Interstellar Inu is committed to implementing state-of-the-art solutions that benefit both the broader blockchain world and $ISI holders.

Tokenizing Safety

There is an utter lack of investor-friendly security features that allow regular investors to protect their assets when investing in a brand new project, which has made a lot of people turn away from the world of decentralized finance.

As smart contracts have become more widespread across alt chains such as BSC, MATIC, FTM, AVAX, and others – substandard launch practices have followed suit.

Interstellar Inu is setting an example for all other upstart projects by locking their liquidity on launch day and incorporating a unique announcement system designed to keep all $ISI investors notified on everything the team does.

