Making Round around the DeFi Space, Dinger Has Successfully Bridged BSC via RBE

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Dec. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dinger Token [Schrodinger, Dinger], a next-generation meme culture company, has announced the successful bridge to the Binance Smart Chain [BSC] via RBE. Presently, the company is making rounds in the decentralized finance [DeFi] space as one that will grant infinite access to the regular person to create and launch meme tokens successfully. Delving into various aspects of the crypto market, Dinger is planning to dispel scam projects, rugpulls, and abandoned projects that have carted away with investors’ funds.



By eliminating these problems, Dinger is looking to build multiple product-oriented projects centered mainly on investors’ protection, ease of use, and guaranteeing a safer and sustainable space for non-fungible tokens [NFTs] and meme tokens.

One of these many platforms is CatNip, an emerging ecosystem that will play host to 5 projects - Cat-apult, Cat-lock, Cat-iversity, iCat, and 9 Lives.

Prioritizing education, Dinger Token, through Cat-iversity, plans to kickstart the onboarding of more people into the crypto space. Aimed at expanding knowledge of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology, Dinger will seek to offer beginner-to-expert courses that will branch out on core facets of the industry.

Another Dinger Token project is Cat-apult, an automated self-service launchpad for NFTs and meme tokens. For investors’ safety, Dinger will consider many factors, thereby limiting manipulation and vulnerability by investors and token launchers alike. Seeking to eliminate the existing barrier, a safeguard will be put in place by Dinger to spread out project funds across team members, restraining, to a greater degree, the early abandonment of projects.

Merging Cat-apult insurance and 9 Lives, two distinct yet intertwined aspects of Dinger, an insurance form for investors will be introduced. Should investors unanimously lose faith and interest in a project still at its embryonic stage, Dinger will require them to initiate 9 Lives, an automated refund portal.

Currently, DLock, the Dinger Token liquidity locking platform is in its beta phase and will be released soon. Also, the code has been sent to CertiK, the leading blockchain security audit firm, for editing and analysis of the project.

Essentially, Dinger is a working project with a clear roadmap and vision waiting for professional approval.

About Dinger Token

Dinger Token is a community-powered company that hopes to pass on the enthusiastic joy that SHIB, DOGE holders have to other crypto investors. Since its inception, the company has always dared to do more, grow more, and achieve more. Through the introduction of a revolutionary project, Dinger will offer unlimited access to the average person, enabling them to build, launch, and subsequently create an enabling environment that will aid the proliferation and success of tokens.

