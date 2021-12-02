Acuity partners with threat-intelligence solution provider Darkbeam
Acuity Risk Management is pleased to announce a new partnership with UK-based threat-intelligence solution provider Darkbeam.UNITED KINGDOM, December 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Darkbeam specialises in the collection, processing and analysis of data to provide bespoke intelligence-based solutions for clients. Primarily, Darkbeam’s technology provides an externally facing scan of a vendor’s website to reveals threats or weaknesses that clients should be aware of. However, popular solutions include their Horizon Digital Risk Platform, Intelligence as a Service, on-demand Digital Risk Reports and Cyber Threat Awareness Training.
Simon Marvell, CEO and Co-Founder of Acuity, said: “We are delighted to partner with Darkbeam and look forward to joining forces with this innovative company to help organizations of all kinds combat digital risk exposure. Darkbeam’s intelligence-based solutions complement Acuity’s risk-based approach to security, and our joint expertise and experience in threat mitigation will allow us to deliver an ever better, more comprehensive service to customers who are looking to stay on top of their cyber and enterprise risks”.
“With increased interdependence between businesses of all kinds, rising regulatory and compliance pressure, and vendor risk climbing to the top of the list of concerns for security professionals, the timing of this partnership is perfect”.
“The synergies between Acuity Risk Management and Darkbeam make this a natural partnership. We are delighted to work with Acuity to integrate our Horizon CyberIQ digital risk score into Acuity’s STREAM solution to enhance the range of risk measures provided for their clients. Horizon will allow clients to assess the risk from cyber-attack not just to themselves but also through their entire supply chain, which the NCSC confirm is a vital component of any risk assessment”, said Darkbeam CEO Charles Clark.
