East Asia will Remain at the Forefront, Accounting for 37.5% Share of Automotive Exhaust Aftertreatment Systems Market
The market study presents exclusive information about how the automotive exhaust aftertreatment systems market will grow during the forecast period of 2020-2030ROCKVILLE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Surpassing a valuation of ~US$ 88 Billion in 2019, the global automotive exhaust aftertreatment systems market is projected to grow at a value CAGR of 4% by the end of forecast period 2020-2030. 2019 and 2020 have been tough years for automotive sector due to the outbreak of coronavirus and unstable economic conditions globally. The historical and base year Automotive Exhaust Aftertreatment Systems market sizing is based on the vehicle production and vehicle parc (fleet on road).
For OEM Automotive Exhaust Aftertreatment Systems market analysis, the team tracks the vehicle production across the prominent countries/regions and then cross map the same with the average usage of the product in a type of vehicle (passenger car, heavy commercial vehicle, and two wheeler). For aftermarket, the team tracks the vehicle parc (vehicle-on-road) for prominent countries/regions and cross map the same with the replacement rate of the product in a given year for each vehicle type.
The Market survey of Automotive Exhaust Aftertreatment Systems offers a comprehensive analysis of diverse features, including production capacities analysis of Automotive Exhaust Aftertreatment Systems, demand, product developments, revenue generation, and Size of Automotive Exhaust Aftertreatment Systems Market across the globe.
Key Segments of the Automotive Exhaust Aftertreatment Systems Market
Fact.MR’s study on the automotive exhaust aftertreatment systems market offers information divided into three key segments— product, vehicle, sales channel, and region. This report offers comprehensive data and information about important market dynamics and growth parameters associated with these categories.
Product
Three Way Catalytic Convertor
Diesel Particulate Filter (DPF)
Diesel Oxidation Catalyst (DOC)
Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR)
Gasoline Particulate Filter (GPF)
Lean NOx Trap (LNT)
Others
Vehicle
Passenger Car
Light Commercial Vehicle
Heavy Commercial Vehicle
Off-highway Vehicle
Forestry Vehicle
Agriculture Machinery
Construction Machinery
Forklift
Sales Channel
OEM
Aftermarket
Region
North America
Latin America
Europe
South Asia & Oceania
East Asia
Middle East & Africa (MEA)
Key stakeholders in Market including industry players, policymakers, and investors in various countries have been continuously realigning their strategies and approaches to implement them in order to tap into new opportunities.
The secondary research includes Automotive Exhaust Aftertreatment Systems market data and information presentations by researchers, institutions, company annual reports, investor presentations, annual filings, scholarly journals, white papers, research documents, trade journals, and other sources such as International Organization of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers (OICA), Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association, Inc. (JAMA), ASEAN Automotive Federation (AAF), Korea Automobile Manufacturers Association (KAMA), European Automobile Manufacturers Association (ACEA), The Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders Ltd (SMMT), , The World Bank, International Monetary Fund (IMF), and MarkLines among others.
Key Takeaways of Automotive Exhaust Aftertreatment Systems Market
The global automotive exhaust aftertreatment systems market is projected to create an absolute $ opportunity of more than ~US$ 42.3 Bn and is anticipated to surpass a value of ~US$ 131.1 Bn during the forecast period
East Asia is projected to account for major share of the market as compared to the rest of the regions, accounting for 37.5% share by the end of forecast period
OEM sales channels are projected to grow 4X faster than aftermarket sales channel and is anticipated to create an absolute $ opportunity of more than ~US$ 32.9 Bn during the forecast period
Amongst all product types, diesel particulate filters (DPF) accounted for ~47% of the demand pie in 2020
