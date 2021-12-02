Diabetic Nephropathic Market Became a Highly Profitable Industry: Revenue Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2025

Diabetes is a condition in which the blood sugar level is considerably high due to malfunctioning of the pancreas.

According to the report by Allied Market Research, titled, "Diabetic Nephropathic Market by Treatment Type (Angiotensin-Converting Enzyme Inhibitors, Angiotensin Receptor Blocker, Diuretics, Calcium Channel Blocker, Renin Inhibitors, Connective Tissue Growth Factor Inhibitors, Antioxidant Inflammation Modulators, Monocyte Chemoattractant Protein Inhibitors, Endothelin-A Receptor Antagonist, G-Protein-Coupled Receptor, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018–2025".

Diabetes is a condition in which the blood sugar level is considerably high due to malfunctioning of the pancreas. Nephropathy refers to kidney damage or impairment. Diabetic nephropathy is a kidney glomerulus disease, which is one of the major complications in terms of morbidity and mortality for diabetic population. In early stages, the symptoms of diabetic nephropathy stay unknown. However, in later stages, major signs and symptoms occur, which include high blood pressure, ankle & leg swelling, vomiting, morning weakness, high level of blood urea nitrogen, increased albumin secretion in urine, nausea, and itching.

Some of the top key players operating in this market include

Some of the top key players operating in this market include Merck & Co, Bayer AG, Abbott, Sanofi, Novartis AG, Reata Pharmaceuticals, Pfizer Inc., AbbVie Inc., Eli Lilly and Company, and Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation.

