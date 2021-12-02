Foam Glass Market Size to Reach USD 2.53 Billion in 2028 | Reports And Data

Reports And Data

Foam Glass Market Size – USD 1.70 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 5.1%, Market Trends – Rapid growth in building and construction industry

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global foam glass market size is expected to reach USD 2.53 Billion in 2028 and register a revenue CAGR of 5.1% over the forecast period, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Growing demand for better insulation materials for industrial purposes is a key factor driving market revenue growth. Foam glass is widely utilized in various industries because of its various features such as fire resistance, insulation, water resistance, and strength. It is also used in the manufacturing process of machinery for industries. Foam glass provides infrastructures with high-performance and long-lasting insulation. In cryogenic system application, white foam glass is used, as it has one of the lowest thermal conductivities of any material and may be easily molded into various shapes for this application.

Increasing awareness about high insulation value of foam glass is a key factor driving market revenue growth

Some major companies profiled in the market report:

Owens Corning, Zhejiang Dehe Insulation Technology Co., Ltd., Earthstone international, POLYDROS, S.A., Liaver GmbH & co. KG, Stikloporas, Anglitemp Ltd, Sun Refractories, Refaglass, and ICM Glass Kaluga LLC.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

Black (gray) segment is expected to register fast revenue growth rate over the forecast period. In chemical processing systems, black (gray) foam glass is extensively used. When compared to other varieties of foam glass, it has high resistance to heat and low thermal conductivity, making it an ideal material for this application. Black (grey) foam glass can be made with a higher carbon dioxide concentration, allowing it to absorb more incoming radiation at higher temperatures than white foam glass.

Building and industrial insulation segment accounted for the largest revenue share in foam glass market in 2020, owing to rising demand for soundproofing meeting halls and other systematic structures. It is also moisture-resistant and lightweight, which makes it ideal for supporting civic constructions such as roadbeds, bridges, and road embankments. It protects structures against fire, dampness, rodents, and also emits no fumes.

Heat transfer fluid systems segment is expected to register faster revenue growth rate over the forecast period. Foam glass is used as a heat transfer fluid, which is a substance that transports thermal energy from one location to another. Heat can be transferred in one of two ways: as an insulator or as a conductor. Foam glass combines all of these characteristics by functioning as an insulator at low temperatures and a conductor when heated.

Asia Pacific is expected to account for the largest market revenue share during the forecast period, owing to high use of foam glass due to its various advantages, including low cost, minimal carbon footprint, and reusability. The foam glass market revenue growth is also predicted to grow due to high demand in countries such as India, China, and Japan.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the global foam glass market based on type, process, application, end-use, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Open Cell

Closed Cell

Black (Gray) Foam Glass

White Foam Glass

Others

Process Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Physical

Chemical

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Building & Industrial Insulation

Chemical Processing Systems

Cryogenic Systems

Heat Transfer Fluid Systems

Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Building & Construction

Industrial

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

