R$X&Co. is Emerging as The Ultimate Sensual Luxury Brand in America

The Brand Pays Ignites the Innate Power of Love within its CustomersCALIFORNIA, USA, December 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- R$X&Co. has proudly announced that it has launched a wide range of luxury fragrant beauty products that are made with love and passion. The US-based company was founded in 2017 by its CEO and Chairman Rickey Colley from Los Angeles, who is on a mission to encourage the use of aroma therapy, easing tensions, relaxing the mind, and serving as a cure for hate. R$X&Co. provides luxury unisex parfum, body care, and candles. The primary aim of this brand is to paint the picture of love and couples being able to express their love with these unisex products.
“Our products are created with an aim to entice the release of pheromones and create an aura of pure passion, and we hope they ignite the innate power of romance within our valued customers.” Said Rickey Colley, the CEO of R$X&Co., while talking about the theme of this emerging American company. “The possibilities are endless when love is present, and our aim is to let our customers expect more while spending less.” He added.
In addition, the growing product line of R$X&Co. includes parfum, body, fabric and room spray, condoms, essential oils, scented candles, novelty box, massage oil, goat milk lotion, and R$X&Co. King & Queen Collection that includes everything. The company is taking the very concept of scented and sensual products to a whole new level. In a nutshell, R$X&Co. is emerging as a trendsetter and the first company of its kind in the industry, which is already getting a phenomenal response from its growing number of customers.
