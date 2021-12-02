Demand For Fully Automatic Military Rifle Market Is Witnessing An Upsurge Owing To Automated And High Rate Of Fire
North America is expected to continue its hegemony as the market leader, East Asia is expected to grow at a high growth rate, predicts Fact.MRSEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, December 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global military rifle market is projected to grow at lower single digit CAGR between 2019 and 2029 and valued to be a multi-billion dollar market by the end of 2029. While the demand for military rifles is increasing gradually, sniper rifles are accounting for a major market share globally. With the defence budget burgeoning in emerging economies, countries have increased procurement of the sniper rifles owing to its long range firing capacity and high accuracy. Upsurge in the military spending by prominent countries has been observed in the last five years. Heightening safety concerns for citizens, territories, and public wealth, coupled with improved economic conditions have led to this increase.
In the year 2019, the US spent around US$ 684.6 billion on its military and defense operations which represents approximately 3.2% of the country’s GDP. The country has registered around 18% increase in the military spending since last five years.
Military Rifle Demand Outlook and Assessment
The study tracks Military Rifle adoption across the globe, with a detailed analysis on the drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats for existing players as well as new companies. The key growth factors have been analyzed in detail in the study.
In addition to the key growth factors, the study also offers analysis on the key challenges Military Rifle companies are likely to face during the assessment period. The restraints vary across countries, and Military Rifle players often face challenges with lack of standardization, regulation, taxes, and polity.
The study also includes detailed chapters on the key opportunities for Military Rifle Market players. As COVID-19 has led to a host of challenges, Military Rifle organizations are focusing on addressing white spaces and working on the opportunities.
In addition to the lucid information, the report offers segment-level analysis and forecast. The segment level forecast and analysis offers readers information on which categories are likely to witness a boost, whereas the segments which are yet at a nascent stage.
The Fact.MR study gives readers detailed insights as per key regions, tracking Military Rifle sales in key markets. Each region is further broken down into key countries, and analysis on some of the most lucrative countries for Military Rifle demand is included. The country-level Military Rifle analysis gives readers complete information on the countries that are at the forefront of demand and adoption.
The country-level information also provides readers with insights on emerging hotspots – many countries in the Military Rifle Market are ripe for investment, and the study offers key recommendations and suggestions pertaining to that.
Key Military Rifle Market Segments
By product, the key segments include,
• Assault Rifle
• Light Machine Gun
• General Purpose Machine Gun
• Designated Marksman Rifle
• Sniper Rifle
By Range, the key segments include
• Up to 500 meters
• 500 to 1,000 meters
• Above 1,000 meters
Competitive Landscape
The Fact.MR study profiles the business, product and other key strategies of the leading Military Rifle companies in detail. The competitive landscape section of the study tracks market leaders, incumbents, and aspirants, laying out a layered information model that readers can use.
Key Regions Analyzed
• North America
• Latin America
• Europe
• Asia-Pacific
• Middle East & Africa
Key Country-wise Inclusions
• US Military Rifle Market
• Canada Military Rifle Sales
• Germany Military Rifle Production
• UK Military Rifle Industry
• France Military Rifle Market
• Spain Military Rifle Supply-Demand
• Italy Military Rifle Outlook
• Russia & CIS Market Analysis
• China Military Rifle Market Intelligence
• India Military Rifle Demand Assessment
• Japan Military Rifle Supply Assessment
• ASEAN Military Rifle Market Scenario
• Brazil Military Rifle Sales Analysis
• Mexico Military Rifle Sales Intelligence
• GCC Military Rifle Market Assessment
• South Africa Military Rifle Market Outlook
