USD 4.11 Billion, Medical Mask Market Size, Share, Growth Factors, Revenue, Competitive Landscape & Forecast

Key Prominent Players Covered in the 3M (U.S.), Honeywell International Inc. (U.S.), Halyard Worldwide, Inc. (U.S.), KCWW (U.S.), Henry Schein, Inc. (U.S.), ANSELL LTD. (Australia), Cardinal Health (U.S.), Prestige Ameritech (U.S.), Other Prominent Players

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, Dec. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global “ medical mask market ” size is projected to reach USD 4.11 billion by the end of 2027. The increasing incidence of coronavirus across the world will have a huge impact on market growth. According to a report published by Fortune Business Insights, titled “Medical Mask Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Surgical Mask, Respirators, and Others), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, and Online Pharmacies), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027,” the market was worth USD 2.15 billion in 2019 and will exhibit a CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period, 2020-2027.

Industry Developments:

April 2020: Sandler Group announced that it will be investing in the production of the non-woven line of production of respirator mask. The company plans to manufacture around 800 million masks; a step that was taken to cater to the growing demand.





Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/medical-mask-market-102703





Medical masks are widely used in hospitals, clinics, and other diagnostic centres by healthcare professionals. The ability of these products to stop spreading of infectious and contagious diseases has created a huge demand for the product in recent years. The increasing use of the product, owing to the awareness of safety and preventive measures will contribute to the growing demand. Variations in product offerings will have a huge impact on the growth of the market in the coming years.

The cost-effectivity of the product, coupled with the ease of availability, has been influential in the growth of the market. Medical masks can prevent spreading of infectious diseases such as pneumonia, influenza, and the coronavirus. The high prevalence of viral diseases has been a primary factor that has contributed to the growing demand for the product across the world. Facemasks possess around 90-95% efficiency, and given their price tag, it has emerged as most cost-effective way of viral disease prevention.





Click here to get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this Market.

Please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/medical-mask-market-102703





Emphasis on Distribution of PPE to Aid Growth

The report encompasses several factors that have contributed to the growth of the overall medical mask market in recent years. The increasing prevalence of viral diseases and infections has been a primary factor that has influenced the growth of the market. But most recently, the coronavirus outbreak has created a huge demand for personal protective equipment (PPE) across the world. The coronavirus has spread to 80% countries across the world and the number of infected cases crossed 2.7 million.





Quick Buy - Medical Mask Market Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/102703





North America to Emerge Dominant; Increasing Covid-19 Cases Will Aid Market Growth

The report analyzes the ongoing market trends across North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, and Europe. Among these regions, the market in in North America is likely to emerge as the dominant region, owing to the growing incidence of coronavirus infections in several countries across this region.

As of April 2020, the United States has reported the highest number of coronavirus cases. The increasing demand for medical mask in several countries across this region will open up a huge potential for the companies operating in the regional market. As of 2019, the market in North America was worth USD 0.93 billion and this value is projected to increase further in the coming years. Besides North America, the market in Asia Pacific will also witness considerable growth due to the rising coronavirus cases in numerous countries across the region.





Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/medical-mask-market-102703





About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.





Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245