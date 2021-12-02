Automotive Sunroof Market to reach USD 2,926.2 Million by 2026, Exhibiting a CAGR of 15.9% | Size, Share, Growth Factors, Revenue & Forecast

Automotive Sunroof Market Key Players Studied in this Report Are Magna International Inc. (Canada), Webasto Group (Germany), Inalfa Roof Systems Group B.V. (Netherlands), Inteva Products (U.S.), CIE Automotive (Spain), Valmet Automotive (Finland), Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd. (Japan), Yachiyo Industry Co., Ltd. (Japan).

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, Dec. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report, the global Automotive Sunroof market size was USD 929.6 million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 2,926.2 million by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 15.9% during the forecast period. The growing improvement in sunroof glazing owing to the overhead safety concerns will impel manufacturers to introduce technologically advanced sunroof systems

Launch of Advanced Electric Vehicles to Boost Market Scope

The increasing adoption of electric sunroof owing to its convenience will subsequently propel healthy growth of the market. The heavy demand for environment-friendly and fuel-efficient vehicles will create lucrative opportunities for the market in the forthcoming years. For instance, Panasonic unveiled a 180-W solar photovoltaic car roof for the Toyota Prius plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV) which is expected to increase vehicle efficiency by up to 10%. The integration of advanced technologies with dynamic designs to offer efficient sunroof systems will have a tremendous impact on the market during the forecast period. Audi in partnership with Alta Devices announced to launch panoramic glass roofs for key Audi models integrated with solar cells.

The electricity produced from the solar roof can be used to supply power to seat heaters and air conditioning systems. Thus, the growing focus towards efficient electric cars will consequently enable speedy expansion of the market. The growing popularity and likeness towards electric vehicles will boost the market during the forecast period. The increasing R&D investment and government support for solar roof technology can be a fundamental factor augmenting the growth of the market.





High Demand for Premium Vehicles to Support Growth in Asia Pacific

The market in Asia Pacific is predicted to rise tremendously during the forecast period owing to the rising demand for premium vehicles in the emerging nations such as China and India. The rising investment in electric vehicles by major companies will boost the growth of the market in the region. The growing adoption of electric vehicles will subsequently increase the demand for in-vehicles sunroof in the region. The market in Europe is likely to witness a rapid growth rate during the forecast period due to the growing passenger car sales.

Stringent emission regulations along with the presence of major players such as Audi, BMW, Mercedes-Benz will influence growth in the region. North America is expected to grow rapidly during the forecast period owing to the rising adoption of comfort-oriented features along with high adoption rate of sports utility vehicles in the region.





List of the Companies Operating in the Market:

Magna International Inc. (Canada)

Webasto Group (Germany)

Inalfa Roof Systems Group B.V. (Netherlands)

Inteva Products (U.S.)

CIE Automotive (Spain)

Valmet Automotive (Finland)

Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Yachiyo Industry Co., Ltd. (Japan)





Global Automotive Sunroof Market Segmentation:

By Material:

Glass

Fabric

By Product:

Pop-Up

Inbuilt

Tilt & Slide

Top Mount

Panoramic

By Vehicle Type:

Passenger Cars

Light Commercial Vehicles

Electric Vehicles

By Geography:

North America (USA, Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)





